Sports
Flyers vs. Devils summary: Another listless effort from Philadelphia
The Flyers lost again tonight. I’m not going to do the usual thing I do with reruns where I actually went through the game and talked about what happened as it happened, because a game like this doesn’t deserve that much attention at this point in a thoroughly lost season.
Instead, tonight we present the summary as a list. Here is the Top 7 Most 2021 Philadelphia Flyers Moments Of Tonights Game. We chose seven because the Flyers lost seven points in the last four games to a team that has accumulated zero points in the standings in their nine previous games.
The top seven (one for every point the Devils got against the flyers this week) Most 2021 Philadelphia flyers Things About Tonight’s Game
7. The whole trajectory between the devil’s first goal (get down to that, I promise) and the end of the second period. The Flyers basically shrank defensively in the first period after giving up that first goal, almost 14 minutes between shots on target allowed by the Devils. And even in the second period, some decent things happened in terms of shot and chance suppression; outside of the devil’s goal, which doubled their lead, they didn’t really get going much. The visitors had only 14 shots on the net over two periods, compared to the Flyers 22, and the Flyers also led in expected targets, quite substantially in fact.
But I do not know. At no point did it feel like the Flyers were playing particularly well. Maybe it was because shots didn’t come through the devils, to their credit, blocked a lot of shots tonight. Maybe it was because, aside from a series of chances in the first and another late in the second, their odds just weren’t dangerous. Maybe it’s because we just couldn’t feel anything. This just felt like a slow march to the exit for 55 minutes after the Devils’ first goal, and too many games have gone that far since the beginning of March.
6. This goal the Flyers got, on which a center attempt by Scott Laughton in the direction of the net was hit by New Jerseys Yegor Sharangovich, seemingly over the line, and immediately blown to death by the referee who was about three feet from the net . It took about four seconds to look at the overhead camera to see that the puck did not cross the goal line and would not be a goal.
Moments of goodness in this season are fleeting and not real.
5. In the second period, with the Flyers on the power play, Ivan Provorov took a big wind-up, swung to the net … and missed the puck and crashed.
I’m not trying to get a hold of the guy, but boy, if Ivan Provorov did everything he had in an attempt and fell on the ice without making contact, not everyone who watches this team every night for the past two months is me do not know.
4. The Flyers, trailing 4-0 with just over a minute to go, scored to ruin the other teams’ shutout, in a game where they probably deserved to stare at a goose egg on the scoreboard.
It’s not your fault, Joel. I’m happy for you, really. I … I hate getting annoyed about goals. This season poisoned me.
3. That first goal the Flyers gave up, the one that sent us on the death march we’ve described for the past hundred words, was an unshielded shot from the top of the circle by Jesper Bratt that bounced off Brian Elliott’s mask and in the net.
I have … I have so many thoughts. First, it serves as a reminder that for all the blame to be handed out for this season, there’s only so much you can do when every goalkeeper you put there does it as often as the Flyers goalkeepers do. year.
And besides … why does Brian Elliott still play so much? I know, I know Carter Hart won’t be playing this season. And I am also very aware that the results don’t really matter anymore. But why play the guy who not only doesn’t think he’s in the teams’ plans after this year, not only isn’t playing well in general at the moment, but who has already played twice this week if we know he does not play well when he leaned on it so much? Just play Alex Lyon. Or Felix Sandstrom, who I don’t really think really cares at this point. This just feels like overkill to the poor guy, not to mention that his game doesn’t really deserve a reward of more starts.
2. Something different about that purpose there. See, I really never cared about team X scoring / allowing the first goal stats. Scoring the first goal is fun, really, but it doesn’t matter that much either. It does matter, but not really more or less than any other goal scored in a hockey game. It turns out that scoring goals makes you more likely to win matches. (Oh wow!) So I’ve never worried about it that much. Flyers’ current streak of giving up the first goal in a game (which was expanded to 10 with tonight’s game) is worthless, and the team has to try to figure out why that is happening, but that in itself only means so much to me .
That said … it is wild that these New Jersey Devils went eight games in a row after giving up the first goal and then went into this series and all four games scored the first goal. The Flyers were definitely the cure for what was wrong with this garbage team, because right now the Flyers are basically their own trash crew.
1. The most notable thing about Philadelphia Flyers for 2021 about this game is that we just had to see them treated like a punching bag by the team that, when it came into this series, was the second worst team in the NHL on record, and yet its there are still five games left in the season for this team to hit a new low.
There is still time for things to get worse. Sounds like a great video yearbook title.
Back-to-back with the Pens starts on Monday. Go Flyers.
