Bagsit, SEAG hero now partially blind, is a new hope for games

Archand Bagsit was a top athlete in his own right, a winner of three gold medals for the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in athletics in 2011 and 2013, and with a very bright future to win more.

That was until a few years later, when a congenital eye defect partially blinded him.

As his eyesight gradually deteriorated, Bagsit, who helped the Philippines redeem both gold and 400-meter gold medal in the 2013 Myanmar edition, admitted that it was difficult to deal with. But he chose to be tough.

I refused to let it affect me, said 30-year-old Bagsit, who chose to see the silver lining that he was now fighting for a slot at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

It’s not easy, but for me it doesn’t have to stop me from doing the things I love, which are athletics, Bagsit told the Inquirer. Nothing is impossible if you put your heart to it.

It helped that Bagsit now starts a family with wife Jhynnyca Abuel and son Caspian Callen.

They are my sources of inspiration, said Bagsit, who will try his luck in the visibly disturbed 100m and 400m descents.

Together with wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and amputee jumper Andy Avellana, Bagsit will shoot those slots in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix from May 14-16 in Nottwill, Switzerland.

Before the pandemic, Bagsit was already well within the Paralympic requirement of 11.10 seconds for the century dash, with a running time of 10.6 seconds. At 400 m he ran 46 seconds, better than the limit of 50.4.

But that was then, now we’re looking for an oval to train in and hit those times again, said Bagsit, assisted by coaches Joel Deriada, Bernard Buen and fellow SEA Games champion Ernie Candelario.

So far, only Ernie Gawilan (swimming) has secured a slot in Tokyo, while table tennis Jocelyn Medina awaits her confirmation of qualification.

Bagsit said they want to go to Tarlac Sports Complex for oval before flying to Switzerland on May 9.

I exercise at home to keep myself fit, he added. It’s a tough road, but I’ll do my best.

