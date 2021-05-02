Blue Jackets fall in overtime for Carolina Hurricanes, 2-1

Jack Roslovic could have ended the match.

Late inovertime against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, the Blue Jackets forwards fought to keep the puck in the slot. But his shot was interrupted by a Hurricanes defender, and instead of a dangerous scoring opportunity, the puck dribbled weakly towards goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic.

Nedeljkovic shook the puck off the boards to send defender Dougie Hamilton on a breakaway, and Hamilton’s forehand backhand movement proved too much for Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins to stop.

Although Columbus struck first early in the first period, Carolina made a draw late in the frame and the winner of extra time to win, scored 2-1. The Jackets closed the season series with a 3-3-2 record against the Hurricanes, who lead the NHL by 75 points.

“It’s a good game (by Nedeljkovic),” said Columbus coach John Tortorella. “Jack has the puck. He hits it around a bit. Our other guys are trying to score a goal, so they’re in it. I haven’t seen the clip but I know it’s a good game. the other way. “

A goal by attacker Max Domi, his eighth of the season, gave the Jackets a lead of barely three minutes in the first period.

While the Hurricanes focused on attacker Oliver Bjorkstrand directly in front of the net, Domi slipped unnoticed to the back post and stopped the loose puck past Nedeljkovic.

“I was at the door, so you better put it in the empty cage,” said Domi. “It starts with (attacker Eric Robinson) working as hard as he can as usual, to create a fight and a turnover. … Bjorky just got off that half stroke and the rebound was there.”

Carolina pushed back after the early goal, but goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins saved through traffic in time to keep the Hurricanes off the score sheet. With less than 90 seconds to go in the first period, Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen read a shot over Merzlikins’ shoulder to level the game on the way to the first break.

The Jackets opened the second period with the penalty kill, holding the Hurricanes’ leading power play without a shot while killing the penalty. After killing the penalty, Columbus seemed to gain momentum and kept the puck in the attack zone for a long time.

But despite beating Carolina 10-4 in the second half, the Jackets were unable to resolve Nedeljkovic and regain the lead.

In the third period, Columbus had a two-man lead for 1:43, but again couldn’t get the puck past Nedeljkovic. The Jackets generated a few looks and stayed in the offensive zone for much of the power play, but Hurricanes’ key blocks kept the game level.

“We didn’t generate much there,” said Tortorella. “It’s a pretty important part of the game, an important time of the game. We just haven’t generated enough.”

It took almost a full five minutes of overtime for the Hurricanes to win. Hamilton’s game winner crossed the line with less than 53 seconds remaining in extra time.

The Jackets were able to take on some of the best teams in the NHL, but in the end, a strong performance by Nedeljkovic and Columbus’s season-long offensive woes kept the Jackets from winning in the final road race of the NHL. season.

“That’s one of the best teams, if not the best team in the league at the moment, and I thought we played a really good game,” said Domi. Every man went. Every man worked, skated and did every shift. Anything can happen down to overtime, so that’s hard to swallow. But that’s really a hockey team there and we’ve played them well all year round. “

[email protected]

@BuienRadarNL