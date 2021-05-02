Ax on several seniors in limited about cricket | Printed edition

Kusal Janith Perera tipped to take over ODI captain with Kusal Mendis as his deputy // Dasun Shanaka to remain T20 skipper Views):

A number of senior cricketers could lose their place in white-ball cricket as Sri Lanka is undergoing a major overhaul of its limited-over-sides under a new schedule of players being selected for international cricket, with a particular focus on the young guns.

KJP is a major contender in the ODIs

While this strategy has been successfully implemented on a small scale in Test cricket on recent tours, the selectors and team management are thinking about a more radical selection in view of this year’s T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup. way forward for the struggling white ball team. The 2014 world champions embarrassingly have to play a qualifying round to earn a spot at this year’s T20 tournament, a situation head coach Mickey Arthur recently said was unacceptable.

Accordingly, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne are likely to lose their places in the white ball side and make way for younger players to come to the side.

However, given his explosive strike style and ability to put down few overs, Thisara Perera will at least be kept in the T20 side for the October-November World Cup in India, but Mathews and Chandimal will lose their places in both formats – a huge blow for the two former skippers.

Mathews, Chandimal, Thisara, Dimuth and Lahiru are all in their early thirties with at least two to three years of international cricket left. But their lack of consistency despite forming the core group has forced selectors to make drastic changes for the future. The team think tank wants all players to be on the same line in all disciplines (batting, fielding, bowling, and even running between wickets). They think this is difficult to achieve with aging seniors.

The possible elimination of Mathews and Chandimal, the two most experienced hitters in limited force majeure cricket (who made their respective debuts more than a decade ago) could lead to the question of whether youth selection is the way to go, as short-term results will only determine. Sri Lanka’s position in global cricket.

It’s a tough call, one knowledgeable source said.

We have been leaning heavily on them for too long, but the question is whether we have been able to achieve our intended goals.

Sri Lanka currently ranks 8th in ODIs and 9th in the T20 internationals, the lowest where the former World Cup and T20 World Cup champions have fallen.

The strategy could meet with strong outcry from senior players who want the team selected on the basis of their performance without any discrimination based on age, but SLC is likely to back the process.

Team head coach Mickey Arthur said in a recent interview that Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya, among others, could be at the heart of the Sri Lankan team as they try to lift themselves out of the bad rankings. three sizes.

There is no doubt that younger players in the caliber of Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara and Pathum Nissanka have proven their ability to score runs and the future of Being Sri Lanka. But questions remain about the consistency of their performances.

If all these players get out of the way with Kusal Janith Perera, many of these seniors will have a hard time finding a place on the side, ”explained Arthur.

“We can lose games in the short term (not that we won with seniors anyway), but if we stick with these young players for a year or so, we can definitely see results.”

Accordingly, Kusal Janith Perera is tipped to replace Dimuth Karunaratne as ODI skipper, while Kusal Mendis is likely to take over the position of vice captain. He is preparing to one day become Kusal Janith’s successor, on the condition that he reforms himself into a disciplined leader. Dasun Shanaka will keep the captain of the T20 at least until the World Cup.

If the captain cannot automatically find a place in the playing XI because of his performance, we don’t want to keep him as captain. So we’ve weighed all the options and ultimately it’s about Kusal Perera, sources explain.

Sri Lanka recently appointed a new five-member squad led by former Sri Lankan fast bowler Pramodya Wickremasinghe and also brought in Tom Moody as Director Cricket, a newly created position with broad powers to make Sri Lanka cricket great again. The board has also appointed a leading panel of cricket players led by Aravinda de Silva as a member of the Cricket Committee to overhaul the entire cricket structure.

The new cricket commission, which also includes former greats in Roshan Mahanama, Muttiah Muralidaran and Kumar Sangakkara, has also prepared a new payment structure for cricket players who have implemented a substantial pay cut on their contract monies.

This has angered the players and the board in consultation with the players to avoid a possible stand-off. Sri Lanka will travel to Bangladesh for a three-game ODI series on May 15, then to England for three ODIs and three T20s on June 8, 2021.