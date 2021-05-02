Pitt Football leads ACC with six selected players in the 2021 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGHThe University of Pittsburgh football program concluded it 2021 NFL Draft with a remarkable six Panthers selected in the 259-pick draft this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

That total gave Pitt the most 2021 draft picks in the ACC, finishing in eighth place of the most selections from any program in all of college football.

Pitt’s six selections were the most on the program since the 2004 NFL Draft, which also featured six Panthers, highlighted by a wide receiver. Larry Fitzgerald third place overall.

The five Panthers chosen by NFL teams on the defensive side of the ball in a single draft mark Pitt’s best total since 1988, when the program also saw five defenders drafted.

Pitt saw five players selected on the last day of Saturday’s NFL Draft following defensive end Patrick Jones II was taken in the third round (90th overall) late on Friday night by the Minnesota Vikings.

Edge rusher Rashad Weaver went to the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round (135th overall), cornerback Jason Pinnock got the call up from the New York Jets in the fifth round (175th overall), defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman joined Jones with the Vikings in round six (199th overall), safety Damar Hamlin heard his name called by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round (212th overall) and finally in the middle Jimmy Morrissey was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round (230th overall).

Jones joins the Vikings after a fantastic senior season in 2020, earning both the All-America and First Team All-ACC accolades. The Pitt pass rusher started all 11 games for the Panthers last fall and amassed 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi On Patrick Jones II to the Minnesota Vikings:

Coach Zimmer and the Vikings will love Patrick Jones. He’s a relentless competitor who is constantly striving for improvement. There’s a reason Patrick was consensus on All-American for us for the past year. He’s absolutely upsetting his opponent. he will be reunited with a fellow Pitt man in Brian O’Neill in Minnesota. “

Weaver was taken by the Titans after also garnering consensus All-America recognition and First Team All-ACC honors in 2020. After missing the previous season due to a knee injury, Weaver returned and was one of the country’s most prolific defenders, with 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles to lead the ACC in TFL per match (1.61) and bags per match. (0.83).

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi On Rashad Weaver to the Tennessee Titans:

The Titans got a real bargain in the fourth round Rashad Weaver . He is so strong mentally and physically. That was fully seen last season when he came back from a knee injury to become a first-team All-American. I’m not surprised that Coach Vrabel, himself a former defender, wanted to turn Rashad into a Titan. “

Pinnock flies to New York City to join the Jets after making valuable contributions to Pitt for four years. The big, athletic cornerback was the standout performer of Pitt’s Pro Day in March and was rewarded on Saturday. He played in 43 games for the Panthers and counted six interceptions as a normal in the Pitt secondary.

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi On Jason Pinnock to the New York Jets:

“I think Jason Pinnock really caught people’s attention with his Pro Day training, but at Pitt we’ve always known he’s a player. The Jets get a tall athlete with great ball skills. He knows how to print, be physical. I know he will be an asset to Coach Saleh and what he wants to build in New York. “

Twyman became the third Pitt player to be selected by the Vikings in four years and will join Patrick Jones II and Brian O’Neill in Minnesota. The pass-hasty defensive tackle, which wore No. 97 in honor of Aaron Donald in Pitt, didn’t play for the Panthers last season, but was a second-team All-American in 2019, collecting 10.5 sacks and earning the first-team All -ACC during his breakthrough sophomore campaign.

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi On Jaylen Twyman to the Minnesota Vikings:

The Vikings have brought in another of our excellent defensive linemen Jaylen Twyman . This man was an absolute force in the interior for us. Really physical and strong. His performance on the bench at Pro Day shows that he has gotten even stronger over the past year. We are very happy that he and Patrick will be together again. “

A Pittsburgh Central Catholic hero, Hamlin will reunite with Pitt’s former defensive back Dane Jackson in Buffalo after an excellent career with Pitt. An important part of security in Pitt’s defense, Hamlin was a leader and reliable force in the secondary fight for the Panthers throughout his career, playing in 48 games and racking up 290 total tackles with six interceptions.

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi On Damar Hamlin at the Buffalo Bills:

Damar was on the list of Mel Kiper’s best available player all day. A bunch of teams really missed it, but the Bills have turned themselves into a gem of player and person. Damar was our defense quarterback. He’s smart , tough and all … some tackler there He will make a difference to Buffalo, Damar and our man Dane Jackson together again!”

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi On Jimmy Morrissey to the Las Vegas Raiders:

“What a great success story Jimmy Morrissey is. Five years ago, he was a walk-on with no FBS scholarship offers. Now, after an outstanding Pitt career on and off the field, he is an NFL draft pick. Jimmy makes everyone around him better and the Raiders will see that soon. ‘

After the draft closed, four more Panthers signed contracts with free agents with NFL teams.

Safety Paris Ford signed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove signed with the Atlanta Falcons, kicker Alex Kessman will compete for a spot with the Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver DJ Turner was picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders.

