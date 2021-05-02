Dodgers vs. Brewers – Game Recap – May 1, 2021

MILWAUKEE (Neth.) – Travis Shaw homered to hit a game-winning single, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the 11th inning to beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Saturday-evening.

Los Angeles, which dropped three straight to Milwaukee, also lost starter Dustin May to an apparent injury after throwing just 27 pitches.

The game was tied at 2nd place after nine innings and 3-all after 10.

In the 11th, Drew Smith, who entered .222 on Saturday, hit a two-run triple off Drew Rasmussen to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

But Milwaukee, despite having the lowest team batting average (.215) in NL coming in on Saturday and having 16 players on the injured list, responded.

The Brewers loaded the bases with no outs when lefthander Alex Vesia (0-1), who was called up on Saturday, started the inning with two walks. He was replaced by righthanded Mitch White, who had pitched 3 2/3 innings this season. White gave up a sacrifice fly to Kolten Wong, an RBI-single to Avisail Garcia and the game-winning hit to Shaw, which scored Mario Feliciano, who made his Major League-debut. Feliciano had walked.

Shaw also hit a solo homer earlier in the game.

Lefthanded Angel Perdomo (1-0) took the win.

The teams entered the game on different paths. Milwaukee finished April 8-3 and Los Angeles 3-8, with the Brewers winning the first two games of their four-game series. Milwaukee pitching kept the Dodgers at one point in both games.

Mookie Betts, who was 7 for 36 (.194) in his previous eight games, opened the game with a home run against Brandon Woodruff. It was his first since April 13. Betts gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a hit by pitch and scored on Corey Seagers triple.

But the attack for the defending World Series champions has been dropped. In 2020, the Dodgers led the majors in home runs (118) and slugging (.483). By 2021, when they came in on Saturday, they had dropped to 11th place in both homers (31) and slugging (.398).

In the 10th inning, the Dodgers took a 3-2 lead off Justin Turner’s RBI-single off Rasmussen. Turner came in fourth in the NL on Saturday (.330) and finished third in RBI (20). But he was 6 for 28 (.214) with one homer in his previous eight games.

The Dodgers reached base in each of Woodruff’s six innings, but the 2019 NL All-Star, who has played six or more innings in five of his six starts, kept them at bay. In the fifth, with a tie at 2, one out and two runners on, Woodruff struckout Seager and Turner.

Milwaukees’ pitching was strong. On Saturday, three of the 12 pitchers with the lowest ERA in NL will enter Woodruff and two other Milwaukee-starters, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes, who went to the IL on Thursday.

Luis Uras homered in the second inning off May, who then faced Billy McKinney. After the 23-year-old right-handed thrown a fastball to make the count 3-2, he gestured to the Dodgers’ dugout for help and was removed from the game moments later.

At a speed of 160 km / h, May threw 27 places, 20 for strikes. He had pitched six innings in his previous start against the Padres, giving up one run and two hits while striking out 10 batters.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Edwin Uceta was an option. Vesia took his place.

Brewers: C Omar Narvez (pulled left hamstring) went on the list with 10 days injured, and Feliciano was recalled … RHP Eric Yardley (pulled right shoulder) was posted on the 10 day IL, retroactive to Friday. RHP Patrick Weigel was recalled.

NEXT ONE

The four-game series ends with LHP Julio Uras (3-0, 3.23 ERA) starting for Los Angeles. He has pitched seven innings twice, including April 20 in Seattle, where he gave up no runs and one basehit, and struckout 11 batters. Milwaukee did not announce a starter for Saturday’s game.

