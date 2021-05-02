Burlington has a strong show at Grayhound Invitational

The girls’ team at Fairfield High School is undefeated in nine double games this season and took Burlington’s Grayhound Invitational Championship at Dankwardt Park on Saturday.

But not without a challenge from the Camanche Indians.

Fairfield won with 18 points and Camanche came second at 14. Davis County was third with 10 points, followed by Fairfield Maharishi (9), host Burlington (7) and Notre Dame-West Burlington (0).

“We had a lot of good players here, good competition for us,” said Burlington freshman head coach Bailey Galvin. “We have a good team. We had a chance, and it was great to see.”

Two Burlington players made it to the championship round.

Macy McGinity finished second at number 5 in singles and fell 8-1 in the final against Fairfield’s Olivia Jones. Grace Hecox of Grayhounds was placed second to No. 6 singles and finished second, losing 8-1 to Fairfield’s Sydney Wells in the championship game.

“My No. 5 (McGinity) and No. 6 (Hexox), man, they came out and worked really hard,” Galvin said. , but we all came out and had a good tennis day. My # 5 and my # 6 played very hard, very well. Macy McGinity was my # 7 and then my # 6 and she worked her way up to # 5 and got a (silver) medal. I couldn’t be happier about that. “

It was the first Grayhound Invitational since 2018. It rained in 2019 and canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Burlington junior varsity players got the chance to play. Notre Dame-West Burlington was two players short, so Galvin lent them two.

“That’s honestly the best part, said Galvin.” We played so well, but my two JVs, my # 7 (Jacqui Workman) and my # 8 (Mallory Krow) got to play varsity today (for ND-WB). and they had some really good matches. So if they didn’t get that (level of) competition in general, they played really, really well. I look forward to the future. “

Both lost their first round matches, but played their opponents tight. Maharishi’s Daira Valls defeated Workman 9-8 and Camanche’s Grace Evers defeated Krow 8-6.

“They played (against) my number 3 doubles and played a very hard-fought match,” said Galvin.

Emily Mosley and McGinity from Burlington defeated Workman and Krow 8-3 in the first round.

Burlington is 6-2 in dual encounters this season with both defeats by Fairfield.

“It was 7-2 both times and we were close to winning some of those games,” said Galvin. “We played well against Fairfield today, so I’m proud of that.”

Burlington takes on Fairfield one more time. Fairfield will host the Southeast Conference tournament on May 10.

TEAM STANDS

1. Fairfield, 18; 2. Camanche, 14; 3. Davis County, 10; 4. Maharishi, 9; Burlington, 7; Notre Dame-West Burlington, 0.

FIRST ROUND

(BHS, ND-WB matches)

Singles

No. 1:Maci Sloane (C) defeats. Kayla Norton (B), 8-1; Lily Fenton (Ma) defeats. Elizabeth Hamma (ND-WB), 8-0.No. 2:Ishita Mukadam (Ma). Megan Pilkington (ND-WB), 8-0; Maddie Michels (C) def. Jessica Kendell (B), 8-3.Number 3:Emily Woodsmall (B) def. Jackie Meeker (ND-WB), 8-5.Number 4:Emily Mosley defeats. Shelby Ryan (ND-WB), 8-0.Number 5:Daira Valls (Ma) defeats. Jacqui Workman (B, playing ND-WB), 9-8 (6); Macy McGinity (B) def. Hannah Dorsey (C), 8-6.Number 6:Grace Evers (C) def. Mallory Krow (B, playing for ND-WB), 8-6; Grace Hecox (B) took a bye.

Double

No. 1:Sloane / Michels (C). Norton / Kendell (B), 8-6; Fenton / Mukadam (Ma) defeats. Hamma / Pilkington (ND-WB), 8-2:No. 2:Vaisnavii Mohanraj / Valls (Ma) defeats. Woodsmall / Hecox (B), 8-4; Penelope Higdon / Lauren Kraemer (F) defeated. Ryan / Meeker (ND-WB), 8-1.Number 3:Mosley / McGinity (B). Workman / Krow (B, playing for ND-WB), 8-3.

SEMIFINALS

Singles

No. 1:Fenton (Ma) def. Isabella Tranquillo (DC), 8-4; Tess Paton (F). Sloane (C), 8-4.No. 2:Nellie Higdon (F) def. Mukadam (Ma), 8-4; Amy Thompson (DC) def. Michels (C), 8-3. Number 3:Morgan Klaus (DC) defeats. Woodsmall (B), 8-4; Abby Schaefer (F). Mohandraj (Ma (, 8-5.Number 4:Elise Davidson (C) defeats. Sara Valls (Ma), 8-2; Maddie Warring (DC) defeats. Mosley (B), 8-3.Number 5:Olivia Jones (F) def. D Valls (Ma), 8-4; Macy McGinity (B) def. Jenna Marlow (DC), 8-0;Number 6:Sydney Wells (F) def. Grace Evers (C), 8-4; Grace Hecox (B) def. Bella Castle (Ma), 8-3.

Double

No. 1:Sloane / Michels (Ma). Paton / Schaefer (F), 8-6; Tranquillo / Thompson (DC) beats. Fenton / Mukadam (Ma), 8-1.No. 2:Emma Holstein / Dorsey (C). Mohandraj / S Valls (Ma), 9-8 (3) ‘Higdon / Kraemer (F) defeated. Klaus / Warring (DC), 8-6;Number 3:Olivia Jones / Sydney Wells (V). Mosley / McGinity (B), 9-7; Davidson / Evans (C). Marlow / Jada Will, 8-6.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

Singles

No. 1:Fenton (Ma) def. Paton (F), 8-2;No. 2:Higdon (F) defeats. Michels (C), 9-7;Number 3:Klaus (DC) defeats. Schaefer (F), 8-4;Number 4:Warring (DC) def. Davidson (C), 8-5;Number 5:Jones (F) def. McGinity (B), 8-1; Number 6:Wells (F) def. Hecox (B), 8-1.

Double

No. 1:Quiet / Thompson (DC) def. Paton / Schaefer (F), 8-5. No. 2:Holstein / Dorsey (C). Higdon / Kraemer (F), 8-6.Number 3:Davidson-Evans (C) def. Jones / Wells (F), 8-4.