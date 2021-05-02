Jane Horrocks tells us about her Sky One medical comedy Bloods

As the all-new medical comedy Bloods arrives on Sky One, Danielle de Wolfe speaks with stars Jane Horrocks and Samson Kayo to find out more.

“When I had my first child, I was taken to the hospital by ambulance and that was great!” exclaims actress Jane Horrocks, suddenly assessing the paradox.

“They were actually called ambulance drivers not so long ago, so that’s how I knew them.”

It’s a joyous meander through medical memory, thanks to the new Sky One comedy Bloods.

A show in which Golden Globe nominee Horrocks, 57, join forces with Bafta-nominated actor and series creator Samson Kayo, 29, the pair play paramedic partners Wendy and Maleek, who save lives as part of the South London Ambulance Service .

“I was going to be a paramedic before I started acting,” said Kayo, best known for his role on the hit BBC Three series Famalam.

“I applied through the job center to become an ambulance driver – you could do that then, now you have to train.

“Then you can just get in the taxi!”

As with some of TV’s most successful endeavors, Bloods was born from a mixture of personal experience and a handful of “what ifs.”

Seb [Barwell] at Roughcut approached me and asked if I wanted to do a short film – and what would I like to do, ”said Kayo of the producer of The Bloods, best known for his work on the hit comedy Stath Lets Flats.

“I went back to that a little bit and thought, ‘Imagine what would have been if I had actually gone through it’.

“And so Bloods was born!”

It’s a show where two characters with fully juxtaposed personalities, upbringing and ages join forces with surprising results, as Horrocks, best known for her role as the eccentric Bubble in the award-winning comedy Absolutely Fabulous, can attest.

“I liked the combination with Samson’s character Maleek; they are a very unlikely combination, and I think unlikely pairings are interesting – it’s a challenge.

She’s an eternal optimist … She sees the best in people, she wants to have fun, she wants to get along with people,

“I think playing such optimistic characters can sometimes put people into beehives, and I think it’s actually quite interesting that people have a reaction.

“What is it about us humans – or maybe the British, that we’re not comfortable with people who have positivity? So I like that about her.”

The combination of Horrocks and Kayo creates a joyful and highly entertaining comedy partnership, pushing the couple’s bond transcending old age, race and religion.

“When Jane agreed and came in we started hanging out and just having conversations in the ambulance while we were on set and stuff, and we really realized we have a lot more in common even though we come from different ranks and positions ”, says Kayo.

“We appreciated each other’s stories and each other’s upbringing and each other’s cultures.

“And you know, we learned from each other, and I think that was a great foundation and a great foundation for the two characters.”

Given the nature of the show, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Bloods’ premise was just an opportunity for Kayo to fulfill a lifelong ambulance dream. However, it soon became clear to the actor that the minor insurance issue could be the final stumbling block.

“This got me excited, bruv – you see, the first time we did the shorts, I had to drive the ambulance, and I was driving the country roads,” says Kayo enthusiastically.

And when we got the series, Sky was like ‘whey, insurance, sorry, not allowed!’.

“I was like,” ugh, I wish I could get on these roads and just turn these lights on and just do my thing “.

Aside from the minor issue of erratic ambulance driving, Kayo’s main concern was with Covid’s potential to thwart filming, especially when it came to the series’ first episode.

“In episode one there is a huge build-up and I was worried because everything was so limited: the number of people you can and the rules change.

“So before we started, I thought, ‘Are we really going to be able to do that? You can’t have one car and one extra with a neck brace or something, it’s not really big scale!’.

“But then Roughcut was like, ‘no, we’re really going to do it, we’re going to be really big’.”

With a star-studded cast that also includes Adrian Scarborough from Gavin & Stacey, Julian Barratt from The Mighty Boosh and Lucy Punch from What We Do In The Shadows, Bloods is a comedy that deserves your undivided attention.

“When I found out we had this cast, I was like ‘yeah, Covid sure hit everyone, boy, nobody works!’,” Kayo says in a deadpan manner.

“And then you realize they genuinely love the script, and genuinely love the world we were trying to create, and they thought it was funny, and I thought it was really exciting to see something like that.

“The main reasons I make shows like this are a) to inspire the youth that it is possible, and b) to create roles for people around me and my talented friends as well.

“Because I feel like I’m blessed with a position in comedy where I can do all these shows.”

Despite his penchant for humor, Kayo is quick to note that he found himself being usurped by fellow comedian Sam Campbell when it came to the comedy antics on set.

“He was the prankster on set, he built a shrine of mine in his trailer, he just had so many different pictures of me and he didn’t tell me for the whole shoot!

“And one day I went in there and I thought ‘… what the hell is going on there?’.

‘He just had a bunch of pictures of me there, and I never saw it!

“But it was just a wonderful kind of atmosphere on set … it almost felt like some kind of communal space at the university or a communal area at the university.

“We had like a little table tennis piece, and Jane smashed everyone at table tennis, and that really turned me on!”

However, there was a pretty important piece of information that Horrocks chose not to reveal to her fellow cast members, given their track record.

The actress is, in fact, terrified of blood.

“They didn’t tell me!” Kayo exclaims, somewhat appalled at the revelation.

“I’m glad I didn’t do any blood jokes, otherwise it wouldn’t have ended well.”

“Yes, you could have got Sam, the makeup artist, a terrible cut on you,” laughs Horrocks.

“I would have turned ashen and fell to the ground!”

Bloods will be available on Sky One and NOW TV from May 5.