What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, race start time in Kansas





For those asking, “What channel is today’s NASCAR race on?” the answer is different from the previous weekend. The TV channel for Sunday’s NASCAR race is FS1. The network will broadcast the Buschy McBusch Race 400 from Kansas Speedway. The race is the 11th of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and Fox of FS1 was the channel for all 11 races. Fox broadcast last weekend’s race from Talladega. Sunday’s race starts at the usual mid-afternoon timeslot for Cup Series events. The green flag is expected to drop shortly after 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT). Kansas has lights, so NASCAR can race Sunday night if there is a long delay (more on that below). Below is how to watch the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon, including the TV channel and live stream options: MORE: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) What channel is NASCAR on today? FS1 will air Sunday’s race, the 11th of the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season. Fox and FS1 are scheduled to air NASCAR Cup Series races during the June 13 All-Star Race in Texas. NBC and NBC Sports Network will broadcast the remaining races in 2021, including the playoffs. As is the case for all Cup Series races on Fox and FS1 this season, Mike Joy will be calling Sunday’s race along with analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds. Jamie Little and Regan Smith will be the pit reporters. What time does the NASCAR race start today? Date: Sunday May 2

Sunday May 2 Start time: 3 p.m. ET (TV time) The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is expected to drop shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Before or during the race, there is a chance of a delay due to the weather. The National weather forecast for the speedway area in Kansas City, Kan., calls for a 20 percent chance of rain and thunder after 1:00 p.m. CT. Otherwise, the sky is partly sunny with a high temperature of almost 80 degrees. NASCAR livestream for Kansas race Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can live stream Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in Kansas via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app. For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are six OTT (over-the-top) TV streaming options with Fox and FS1 AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling, Vidgo and YouTubeTV. Of the six, fuboTV, Hulu, and YouTubeTV offer free trials. Below are links to each. NASCAR Cup Series 2021 schedule Below is the remaining schedule for the regular season and playoffs of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, starting with Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season Date Breed Track Time (ET) TV Radio May 2nd Busy McBusch Race 400 Kansas Speedway 3 pm FS1 MRN The 9th of May Goodyear 400 Darlington Raceway 3.30 pm FS1 MRN May 16 Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 14.00 hours FS1 MRN May 23 NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTA Circuit of the Americas 2.30 pm FS1 PRN 30th of May Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 pm Fox PRN June the 6th Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 16.00 hours FS1 PRN June 13th NASCAR All-Star Open Texas Motor Speedway 6 pm FS1 MRN June 13th NASCAR All-Star Race Texas Motor Speedway 8 pm FS1 MRN June 20th Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway 3.30 pm NBCSN MRN June 26 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Pocono-1 Pocono Raceway 3 pm NBCSN MRN June 27 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Pocono-2 Pocono Raceway 3.30 pm NBCSN MRN July 4th NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America Away America 2.30 pm NBC MRN July 11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway 3.30 pm NBCSN PRN July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 pm NBCSN PRN August the 8th Go bowling in The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 pm NBCSN MRN August 15 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard operated by Florida Georgia Line Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 1 o’clock in the afternoon NBC IMS August 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 pm NBCSN MRN August 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 19:00 NBC MRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 16 Date Breed Track Time (ET) TV Radio Sept 5 Cook Out Southern 500 Darlington Raceway 6 pm NBCSN MRN Sept 11th Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7.30 pm NBCSN MRN Sept 18 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7.30 pm NBCSN PRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 12 Date Breed Track Time (ET) TV Radio Sept 26 South point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 19:00 NBCSN PRN 3 Oct. YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway 14.00 hours NBC MRN 10 Oct. Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course 14.00 hours NBC PRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 8 Date Breed Track Time (ET) TV Radio 17 Oct. Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Texas Motor Speedway 14.00 hours NBC PRN Oct 24, 2016 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 3 pm NBCSN MRN 31 Oct. Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway 14.00 hours NBC MRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Championship 4 Date Breed Track Time (ET) TV Radio November 7th NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 pm NBC MRN







