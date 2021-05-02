Connect with us

Maryville, William Blount tennis bring home three Large Class District 4 titles | Sport

KNOXVILLE Old friends facing off for a district title, two teams qualifying for a regional tournament for the first time in seven years and a player who started to love the game again were just some of the stories that starred in a sun-drenched Tyson Park on Saturday.

Players from Maryville, William Blount and Heritage competed in the Large Class District 4-AAA Semifinals and Finals in Knoxville with the Rebel boys doubles team of Max Willkomm and Jax Kirby and the girls’ team Rachel Huffer and Angelique Beswick winning district championships while the Governors Bayler Cupp won the boys’ singles championship.

William Blounts John Macon and girls doubles team Estella Bookout and Emma Webb, as well as Heritages Laine McAmis all qualified for the region tournament second in their respective matches.

Macon, Cupps’ friendship led to the district’s title match

It was John Macon who convinced his friend Bayler Cupp to give tennis a try when the two were in high school. Nearly four years later, the old friends managed to capture the boys’ singles title in the district with a student besting teacher, 6-1, 6-0.

(Macon) asked me to join the high school team, Cupp told The Daily Times. I did it as a fun little thing at first and really enjoyed it in the end.

Cupp couldn’t have imagined even playing tennis at this point in his high school career, let alone pitting his friend with a championship at stake.

I didn’t even think I would be playing fair tennis in high school when I first started, Cupp said. But we both know each other and our game so well and I really had to adjust because I know what he’s going to do and he knows what I’m going to do.

Macon, who fights back in the semifinals against Hardin Valleys James Lea-Miranda, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, to set up the title match against Cupp, will also advance to the regional tournament.

You want it for both kids and you wish they could both win, said William Blount head coach Wendy Petty. But they both go to the region, so that’s a positive. Here they are: double partners, teammates but also competitors.

Kirby finds love for the game again on the way to the championship

After competing most of his time in USTA tournaments and balancing school and football, Jax Kirby lost his passion for the game of tennis.

It took Maryville head coach Christian Burns the necessary conviction to get Kirby to join the rebels, and after the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring, Burns had to make that pitch again.

We didn’t get Jax (Kirby) as part of our team until the fourth game of the season, Burns said. We hoped he would jump with us early on, but he was burned out and chose not to play, but he had been on the team and made some friendships. For Jax to find the love of the game again, that was the goal.

Kirby has played in doubles for most of the season as part of his agreement with Burns to join the team, but started in singles in recent matches. It was in the doubles, along with teammate Max Willkomm, who helped bring a championship back to Maryville on Saturday with 6-2, 6-0 wins over Farragut.

It feels good, Kirby said. It just feels good to be able to move on to Regio. Hopefully we can do well about that and eventually proceed with the explanation.

Maryville qualifies for the region for the first time since 2014

Kirby and Willkomms ‘doubles win was later followed by wins by Huffer and Beswick on the girls’ side to qualify all four players for the regional tournament, the first on the boys ‘or girls’ side to do so since Peyton Robinette did it in 2014 .

We’ve always managed to get players to the semifinals over the years, but not a breakthrough, Burns said. It’s nice to finally get a team in the final where they can both go to the region and it’s nice to have two champions in doubles. They have a great opportunity to thrive in the region.

Huffer and Beswick got behind Bookout and Webb 6-3 early before reacting with a 6-2 and 6-3 victory to claim the title.

I think it was just more, okay, that was the first set, we have to keep going, said Beswick. Every time we served we got our points, we kept it in play. We started making special shots, but we just started playing and we won.

Huffer attributed the positive response in the last two games to the communication between the two players on the field.

I think the most important thing to us was a lot of communication, Huffer said. We had to talk between each point to keep us positive and motivated to get started.

