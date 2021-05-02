Game Recap: Wild comes from behind to win Blues

Some would say the Minnesota Wild started slowly against the tonight St. Louis Blues. In my opinion, the Wild had them right where we wanted them from the start. To be precise, the game was over from the moment we saw Jordan Binnington in the net.

While that statement stems mostly from my dislike of a player I consider to be one of the least sporty players in the NHL (see why on this Youtube video), Can I easily back it up tonight too. Jordan Binnington may call me a geek for that, but I’d call him a sieve. Tonight, the Wild earned just 2.48 expected goals per MoneyPuck.com, meaning that Binningtons 4.00 goals against were much worse than expected based on the shot location of Minnesota scoring odds.

The Blues started the game warm. They came out strong in the first with a lead in shots on target and ended up taking advantage of two late goals. The first came from Jordan Kyrou, and the second from Sammy Blais about 1:49 after that. They both hit him with the glove.

Seven minutes into the second period, Mats The Lizard Zuccarello finished a feed of the Kirill Kaprizov, the Siberian Sniper, putting the game back within reach for the Wild. The feed from low to high on the left was a theme that went on all night against Binnington.

Kirill later got a nice feed from Ryan Hartman via a stretch pass into the neutral zone that created a new opportunity, but was turned down by a man who will not be named.

Later in the period, David Perron challenged Minnesota, as he is used to in his career. Facing a tough fight in the third period, the Wild needed two goals to even the match against a Blues team known for their ability to quell opposing shots. Fortunately, the Wild were able to resolve the fall of the neutral zone of St. Louiss and establish zone time in the second half of the third period. It’s likely that the Blues won’t be using this system again against Minnesota, as our pressure on the Bluess defense snowballed to fatigue.

Just when the game seemed to slip away, Nico Sturm gave the team hope for a nice tip-in from the stick of the smooth Swede Jonas Brodin. Everyone guesses what led to this, but I have my suspicions.

Nico Sturm definitely puts a smelling salt in a body bag, even after the puck falls. Major Sturm Warning for the third period pic.twitter.com/wvn33prSbA Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) May 2, 2021

The tip-in is actually done to perfection here, as Brodin’s shot really never gets a chance to enter, as it is not aimed at the net. However, by tilting the puck from off-net to on-net, Sturm creates a much more dangerous corner that is difficult for any goalkeeper to stop. It’s one of the things that makes tip-in artists like Joe Pavelski and Zach Parise so efficient at scoring these goals.

With the game back in range and five minutes to go, the Xcel Energy Center buzzed, hummed and roared. The crowd fed the Wilds’ legs with enough juice to get to the end of the game – and as any good hockey fan knows, the legs feed the wolf. With Kahkonen on the bench, the Wild zipped the puck around the zone, laced Binnington with shots, and took the puck by the boards to start the cycle again. Finally they broke through.

Echoing Zuccarello’s goal, this one went from low to high on the left, and Binnington probably never saw it. Enter 3v3 overtime in which the Wild is conspicuously built for success compared to previous seasons.

Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov set the world on fire and find tight spaces in the stuffy NHL version on 5v5 hockey. Fiala is especially good at this because of his quick movements and his lashes. Today he used both to bring tears to my eyes, not like good horseradish does, but in a much gentler, tastier way:

That was all she wrote. The Wild save some face in this three-game series vs. the Blues with a win in overtime.

Burning questions

Who actually owns the first line?

It’s easy to just point to the line with the best player and call it the best line. Statistics such as time-on-ice, xG rate, or plus-minus are another method. I don’t think either is particularly helpful in understanding Dean Evanson’s nuanced approach to lineup building this season.

If the Kaprizovs line is the first line, it’s hard to say you put Victor Rask on it as the front line center. In terms of TOI tonight and in terms of best results versus tough competition, you should highlight Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno – the problem with calling this the first line is that it’s clearly the shutdown line that’s up to against other teams. players. So what’s the top line? Is it the defense or the hockey system we play?

In my opinion, Evason lets other teams determine their line-up in a 1-2-3-4 leaderboard, working on what he sees as the next level – building the strongest line-up possible to match those lines. With gamebreakers Fiala and Kaprizov, it is difficult to use a control line to defend these players, simply because their stick handling beats good defensive players in the transition. The top lines are eliminated by the Sturms line or the Eriksson Eks line. So maybe there is no first rule? Otherwise, I have no explanation for what we typically see rolled out.

Will Evason give Kahkonen a shot at Blues redemption?

Yes indeed. The night went fine for Kahkonen, albeit below par. He was up 1.74 xG per MoneyPuck and let in 3, so he probably let in a few softy’s overall. On the other hand, he was a rock to the Wild when they pushed to even the match, saving him multiple odd-man opportunities for the Blues. While I don’t think Kaapo is as good as he initially seemed to start the season, he has adapted well to the NHL level in his rookie year and is ready to be at least a top backup in his career.

Can Dumba sharpen?

Dumba and Brodin were excellent tonight with 5v5 play, on ice for the most even minutes of the night, showing an xG rate of 63.8%. They also stood on the ice for 2 goals for and 0 against. While Dumba played once on the blue line from the other side going south, he’s able to keep playing past guys just as often – in other words, I’d love to see him make that game to try and get a low advantage create for the Wild attack.

One thing I wish we had seen more of this season is Dumbombs from the point. I also like to see him more often on the ice with Kaprizov. I believe that the combination of Kaprizov’s stick handling during the transition, his ability to accelerate in the zone to find an extra pass, and Dumbas love to jump in the game to get to the end of a hard hit, all good. would mate. This chemistry can be especially powerful between wings and defenders playing on opposite ends of the ice, as they can find each other for a weak forehand pass.