



When asked about the peak of his career so far, Antnio points to Horta-Osrio an afternoon in May 2017 when he received a call from a treasury official saying, Antnio, we have sold the last of the shares. After eight long years, Lloyds Bank was finally completely re-privatized. He called a staff conference and said we did it. We gave money back to taxpayers. And it is a great tribute to you. We brought out a toast. It was a really good time. Sleepless in the city Whatever he accomplishes after moving to Credit Suisse, the lovely Portuguese banker will always be remembered in Britain as the man who brought Lloyds back from the brink, the Financial Times says at the expense of his own health. Horta-Osrio faced a major job rebuilding the broken bank after the banking crisis, but the real test came within months of his appointment in 2011 when the eurozone crisis threatened to freeze financing markets once again. I could see the sofa was going to die, Horta-Osrio said, and it stopped him from falling asleep. I really took it to heart as my responsibility to save it. Diagnosed with stress-induced exhaustion, he was sent to the Priory clinic to recover.

Horta-Osrio, 57, traces his sense of duty back to his early years at a Jesuit school in Lisbon. I have been trained to help others, to serve others. [It is] a moral obligation. But he balances his pride with a brutal competitive edge inherited from his father, a champion table tennis player. Tennis has always played a big part in Horta-Osrios’s life. One measure of his determination is that when he broke his wrist at the age of 30 and was told he would never play again, he promptly taught himself to play left-handed, the London Evening Standard says. Horta-Osrio received professional training from INSEAD and Harvard Business School and took his first job at Citibank Portugal, says The Guardian, who later joined Goldman Sachs. Arriving in Santander in 1993, he was quickly promoted by the respected bank chairman, Emilio Botn, who headed the Brazilian branch of Spanish banking, before being dropped to the UK in 2006 to run a series of construction companies under the banner of Santander to unite. In the years that followed, Horta-Osrio became a pillar of the British establishment, as few foreign bankers have done, the FT says. He landed a plum role with the Bank of England, he is a regular tennis player with that sporting icon of the ruling class, Queens Club in Kensington, and president of the Wallace Collection of fine art. He even received the award that his private life was overwhelmed by the tabloids. It is true that he did not endear himself to fellow bank bosses when he broke ranks over PPI mis-selling and compensation (leaving Lloyds with a $ 22 billion bill); and the bank he is leaving is considered shoddy by some. But at least Britain’s largest bank looks safe and well-managed. A new broom at Credit Suisse No wonder Zurich’s bankers can’t wait to hire it, says The Times. After some of the most turbulent years in its history, Horta-Osrio becomes the very first Credit Suisse president from outside the Swiss establishment. When the bank was appointed in December, she was reeling from an extraordinary feud over a corporate espionage scandal and allegations of racism. Since then, it has gotten its reputation and financially confused from being embroiled in the Greensill and Archegos scandals. Horta-Osrio will no doubt find a way to embed himself in Swiss society as effectively as in Britain and insists he doesn’t feel any of the fear that plagued him a decade ago. But according to an ex-Credit Suisser, he has to brace himself. This is like nothing he’s ever dealt with before. Lloyds, on the other hand, was easy.







