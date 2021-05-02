Caitlyn Jenner labeled anti-trans after saying trans girls shouldn’t compete on female sports teams





Caitlyn Jenner has said she doesn’t believe trans girls should participate in all-female sports teams because it’s just not fair. Speak against TMZ On Saturday, the former Olympic and reality TV star was asked to give her views on legislation in place in several US states to prohibit biological boys who are trans from practicing sports for girls in schools. This is a matter of fairness, Jenner replied. That is why I am up against biological guys who are trans in girls’ sports in school. It’s just not fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools. Recommended The reporter went on to ask Jenner if such a ban was de-legitimizing the identity of a trans person, but Jenner did not respond, telling them to have a good day before getting into her car. The 71-year-old, who recently announced she is running for California governor, clarified her stance in a tweet I didn’t expect to get this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I know where I stand, she said. It’s a matter of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools. Jenner has been criticized for her comments on social media, with some users calling the former reality TV star, who came out as transgender in 2015, to be anti-trans. Cait … this isn’t it. If you’re on hormones and / or blockers, there’s no benefit, one person wrote. I ran at the club level with college girls and believe me there is no benefit. I would have turned pro if I could have run the times I ran for hormones etc. Another said, Caitlyn Jenner is anti-trans. She doesn’t understand science, and she admits to the ignorance of anti-transgender people. I have absolutely no problem saying that Caitlyn Jenner supports transphobia and benefits directly from it. One person pointed out how many other athletes had spoken out against banning trans girls from female sports. Medical organizations, feminist organizations and prominent CIS female athletes including Billie Jean King and Megan Rapinoe have all spoken out against banning trans girls from sports. There’s no evidence this isn’t a problem anywhere, she tweeted. Caitlyn Jenner is completely wrong here.

