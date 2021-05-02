Somerset’s Jack Brooks becomes county cricket’s first Covid substitute | Cricket News





LONDON: Somerset’s Jack Brooks became England’s first county cricket substitute for Covid-19 when he replaced Lewis Gregory on the third day of a championship game against Middlesex in Taunton on Saturday.

Gregory’s girlfriend, a member of his home bubble, felt unwell and although she returned a negative lateral flow test, the English white ball all-rounder will now isolate until a second negative result, from a PCR test, is returned.

Under the England and Wales Cricket Board Covid Replacement Rules, substitutions can be made if a player tests positive for the coronavirus, shows symptoms of the disease, or requires removal from the game for any other public health reason.

The rules state that a like-for-like substitution should be made whenever possible and although Brooks is best known as a sailor, he was allowed to participate by match referee Wayne Noon.

Once substituted, a player cannot return to the match in question, even if he passes a negative Covid test.

Gregory was one of many English players involved in the Pakistan Super League when it was suspended in March following a coronavirus outbreak within the tournament bubble.

Somerset County Cricket Club can confirm that Jack Brooks has been made available as a Covid-19 replacement for the remainder of the current LV = Insurance County Championship game against Middlesex at the Cooper Associates County Ground, the club said.

At the end of the game, Somerset needed a further 103 runs to beat Middlesex with six wickets in hand.

Elsewhere, West Indian fast bowler Kemar Roach took a career-best 8-40 when Surrey overwhelmed Hampshire with an innings and 289 runs within three days at the Oval.

This was Surrey’s first County Championship win of the season, after two losses and a draw.

However, it was Hampshire’s first loss after two wins from three games.

Hampshire was fired for 179 in their second innings, leaving the visitors behind in the game after being eliminated only 92 in their first innings.

Roach struck during a first burst of 3-21 in 11 overs.

He continued to take wickets before ending the match when he left Lewis McManus behind for match 51.

Surrey previously declared their gigantic first innings at 560-7.

That huge total included an unbeaten 215 by Hashim Amla, the South African big retractor hurt his overnight score due to a stiff neck.

Meanwhile, the stalwart Stuart Broad of England took 4-37 as Nottinghamshire knocked out Midlands rival Derbyshire by 310 runs at Derby to secure their first red-ball win since 2018.

Durham defeated Warwickshire by a landslide innings and 127 runs to record their first championship win of the season, with paceman Brydon Carse winning 5-49.

This season, partly as a result of Covid-19, the 18 counties have been split into three groups of six instead of two divisions.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for Division One, with that league’s winners being the 2021 county champions.

