Schuylerville secures yet another football title in another league





CLUMS CORNERS – Lucas Woodcock looked around at his teammates, stared at the field he was on and enjoyed the Saturday night moment. Schuylerville’s senior two-way lineman never thought he would play the last football game of his career on May 1. The only thing Woodcock was familiar with was winning another championship.

The Black Horses found both Hoosick Falls / Tamarac and field conditions difficult initially, but found the base better in the second quarter to produce two touchdowns and then recorded a 34-15 victory over the Wildcats in the Section II Class C final.

This was the last game played in the area starting from a 2020 season held during the seven-week Fall Season II format due to the coronavirus pandemic. When Schuylerville (7-0) closed the 2019 season, it came in a Class B state title loss against Chenango Forks in the Carrier Dome. On Saturday, the Black Horses enjoyed winning a second title in a row in Section II in a different classification. "It doesn't get any better than this. You win championship games with the guys you love," said Woodcock. "It's exciting because we've put in the effort," said Schuylerville junior quarterback Owen Sherman. "We have a great bond. Doing it with the people you love is the best of it." "We played the last game in the state two seasons in a row," said Schuylerville coach John Bowen. "This is where we wanted to be. We have a good core group of guys coming back for the fall. … At the start of the year, there was a bit of a sense of lack of satisfaction (for the shortened season). What I emphasize that they embrace what we have. There's nothing we can do about this: we have no control over COVID and we have no control over the hand that is dealt to us. I think it's funny to see how the year played out. They've evolved in that . " The Wildcats (6-1), a freshman fusion between Hoosick Falls and Tamarac, helped Schuylerville earn the title. The Black Horses easily rolled through their schedule and got into the game. It was difficult early on as the team playing on a grass pitch adapted to the grass at Tamarac and the excited Wildcats were determined to get upset. "We got used to it, figured out what to do and got the job done," Woodcock said. The Black Horses took the lead late in the first quarter when a bad punt sailed over Josh Colegrove's head. Schuylerville senior standout Jack Koval fired Colegrove out of the end zone, allowing teammate Nicholas Abruscato to retrieve the ball for a touchdown. Schuylerville took control of the game in the second quarter, setting a 20-0, getting a 47-yard touchdown from Jack Dwyer on an option to play on the right and a 15-yard touchdown from Sherman once after making contact made with Ryan Dow on a 55-yard pass.

