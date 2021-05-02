Table Tennis: The industry is worth billions, says WTT chief Dainton, Sport News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – With 226 member associations within the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), hundreds of millions of people practicing the sport worldwide and five continents represented in the top 50 of the world rankings for both men and women, table tennis can be considered a truly global sport .

This is why ITTF CEO Steve Dainton estimates that the table tennis industry is worth “billions of dollars” and this untapped potential is also the reason why the world government founded and launched its new commercial vehicle World Table Tennis (WTT) last year.

The Australian told The Straits Times, “Our industry is huge, there are hobby players around the world following the scene … the potential is certainly in the billions of dollars and we’re really only scraping the surface with our current business model.”

Dainton and his team studied how other sports such as badminton, darts and volleyball have evolved in terms of big events, glitzy event production, bigger prize money and better player services, and it took Dainton and his team a few years to analyze different models before they settled on the WTT.

It also signed a long-term partnership with IMG for sports and events management to produce WTT events, develop and distribute media and streaming rights and betting data, and continue to grow the sport.

Dainton, who is also a WTT director, said, “We watched a lot of those sports and wondered, ‘If they’re going so much faster than us, why don’t we keep up with them?’

“And once we made the comparisons, we had a lot of work to do.”

Under WTT, a new event structure was announced in March last year that will bring in a total prize pool of U $ 13 million (S $ 17.4 million) per year, more than double the current amount.

Modeled after the Grand Slams of tennis, the top tier will include four US $ 2-3 million Grand Smashes tournaments, each featuring a 10-day event featuring 64 men’s and women’s singles in the main draw, as well as doubles competitions.

There are three more levels coming under the WTT series. These include the WTT Cup Finals from US $ 1 – US $ 1.5 million with the top 16 men and women. There’s also the $ 400,000 to $ 600,000 WTT Champion Series, which includes four male and female events for the 32 highest-ranked paddlers.

Lower and emerging players can compete in the WTT Contender series from US $ 50,000 to US $ 300,000, which is split into the Star Contenders and Contenders leagues, allowing for more qualifying tournaments.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that wreaked havoc on global sports planning, WTT has continued. A showcase event took place in Macau last November, while a Contender and a Star Contender event took place successfully in the hub of Qatar in March.

A China hub with back-to-back events is planned after the Tokyo Olympics finish in August, while there are also talks to hold a Grand Smash event in Singapore in 2022.

Dainton said, “We planned to have 35 to 40 events, but with Covid-19 we would like to have 10 to 15.



(From left) Matt Pound, Khalil Al-Mohanndi and Steve Dainton of World Table Tennis at the WTT Qatar hub where two WTT events were held in March. P.

HOTO: THANKS TO WORLD TABLE TENNIS

“Sport has to survive and triumph. At some point the pandemic will end and we want to lead the way and show that even in those difficult times we were still satisfied and our best players are fighting, and we are still moving forward with our plan in a safe environment. “

The results may not be immediate, as official ratings are not yet known and WTT is still building its sponsor pool, meaning it will have to dig into its reserves first.

Dainton said the cost of the Doha bubble, which includes about 6,000 tests for about 150 people and other preventive measures against Covid-19, was about $ 1-2 million.

The prize money for the Contender event was also doubled to US $ 200,000 as a sign of solidarity with the players who spent most of the year fighting without being able to compete for prize money.

And this comes at a time when his 15-man WTT team is at half strength and has earned a 30-40 percent pay cut during this downtime.

“Even if it’s an initial investment of ours now, we think it’s better to move on and weather the storm,” said Dainton.

He also faced opposition from the ITTF, with some European associations, such as the Germans, voicing concerns about WTT’s governance and accountability last November.

Dainton said such feelings are understandable and it will do its best to convince critics that the entire table tennis family will benefit if WTT is successful.

He said, “Within a federation like ours that’s 95 years old, where we’ve had a system for a long time, any major transformation will be hard for some to accept. are that we could improve and also communicate better.

“In many sports, including us, there is so much more attention at the elite level because of the commercial and financial nature.

“And if you focus only on the elite, hundreds of players will get frustrated behind. They want to participate too, but there aren’t that many events for them because it probably doesn’t make much financial sense to have them.

“This is what we are trying to change by organizing more levels and events. The business and financial side of sport is important, but we believe that when WTT takes off, the whole family – associations, players and partners – will be together can take advantage of it. “