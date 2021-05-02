Sussex to take advantage of massive investment in cricket for people with disabilities





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> The Super 1s cricket program for the disabled is launched in every province The historic partnership between the Lords Taverners and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launches the Super 1s cricket program for the disabled in every county and increases the sustainability of table cricket by increasing participation, driving social change and tens of thousands of young people give more power. to unleash their potential and build life skills through sport. Lords Taverners president and former England captain David Gower said: This partnership is a real game-changer for the Taverners. This is a cricket board’s largest investment in a specific disability program and it is an incredible honor to work with the ECB. The charity work has proved life-changing for so many participants and were very excited about the opportunity to bring our work to young people in every province of the country. Super 1s are already positively impacting the lives of thousands of young people in 20 counties and Scotland, but this will increase to all 39 counties thanks to the collaboration of the leading UK youth and cricket sports charity. Nick Pryde, Director of Participation and Growth at the ECB said: We were committed to making cricket as inclusive and diverse as possible and this partnership will be a great driving force in that. Bringing the Super 1s to every province will really change lives. It’s a great way to increase accessibility and show that cricket can be a game for everyone. By the end of 2021, new programs will be launched in Worcestershire, Northumberland, Devon, Wiltshire and an Eastern Counties project (Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire) with the aim of operating in each county by 2024. Super 1s, a national Lords Taverners program offered in conjunction with the county cricket boards, gives young people with disabilities the chance to play competitive cricket on a regular basis and gives participants the chance to interact with their peers and enjoy the benefits of practicing sports. But the program is more than just playing cricket, it improves physical and mental well-being, gives a sense of belonging and allows participants to make friends and acquire lifelong skills such as confidence and independence. The partnership will also fund the further development of table cricket, which is currently played in 357 schools by more than 8,800 young people across the country. The game gives young people with more restrictive disabilities the opportunity to practice cricket, and to develop a network of young leaders and schools who are committed. Table cricket is a modified version of cricket played on a table tennis table. In addition to the fun of playing the game and competing, table cricket develops teamwork and social skills among players, while helping with coordination and cognitive skills.

