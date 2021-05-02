Wilkes hands over the first loss of the year for women’s tennis





Next game: # 7 Lycoming College 04-05-2021 | TBA WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (May 1, 2021) Sophomore Audrey Heaberlin continued her strong singles game with an outright victory at No. 1 in singles, but the Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team fell 8-1 to Wilkes University on Saturday in a MAC Freedom game at the Ralston Athletic Complex. The setback was the first of the year for the Ducks, who finished the regular season with a 7-1 record and a 5-1 score in the first season of the MAC Freedom program. The Ducks earned the second seed in the conference playoffs and will host Lycoming College Tuesday, May 4. “We fought hard but didn’t have enough today to make it happen,” said the head coach Arik Zeevy . “Thanks to Wilkes for their performance and for an unbeaten regular season.” The Colonels won five of the six contested games to finish the regular season with a perfect 10-0, including a 7-0 score in conference play, to earn the best seed in the MAC Freedom playoffs. Wilkes, who will host King’s in the quarterfinals, is looking for their 14th consecutive MAC Freedom crown. “Our team had had a long week,” said Zevy. “We’re fighting with shorthand at the moment, but making no excuses, and we’re doing everything we can to extend this season for our seniors and our teammates. Excited to play at home for friends and family on Tuesday. Heaberlin’s win in the first singles position was her second straight at the top of the lineup and sixth overall. The Lexington, South Carolina native beat Dasha Yakhnis 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets to improve to 6-1 this year. Wilkes claimed both contested doubles, with Yakhnis and partner Zoe Klein at the top of Heaberlin and senior Makenna Sargis via an 8-5 decision on the first double play. Senior Gabriella a little and sophomores Juliette Marchisio fell to the second doubles match of Dagney Markle and Cassidy Greenman 8-1. In singles, Markle led Sargis 7-5, 6-0 on second basehits, while Marchisio dropped a 6-2, 6-2 score for Sarah Malone on number 4 basehits. Tantillo and Greeman had the best back-and-forth game of the afternoon, with Greenman beating the Ducks senior in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 10-8) after Tantillo rallied for the third set to enforce. Next one: The second-placed Ducks will host Lycoming in the MAC Freedom Quarter-Finals Tuesday afternoon at the Stevens Tennis Courts. Please be aware that all times, dates and opponents of events are subject to change. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos