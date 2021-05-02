Things I think about the Giants 2021 concept class

The 2021 NFL Draft is over. For the New York Giants, it was the most unusual and unexpected journey in many years. Let’s take a look at some of the things I think about what the giants accomplished and failed to accomplish in the last three days.

Trader Dave

GM Dave Gettleman is getting a lot of acclaim, and a good dose of ribs from colleagues and media members, for the Giants’ work on the now-completed concept. The first two trade back in its nine drafts as GM, a trade for a coveted player that only cost the Giants a pick they acquired in one of the trade trades, and added three picks in a highly anticipated 2022 draft that already has evaluators drooling about the expected talent level.

There is no way of knowing how this will turn out for the Giants at this point.

Maybe Kadarius Toney is a star. Maybe it will break. Maybe Azeez Ojulari is making everyone but the Giants look dumb for passing him on. Maybe his knee will explode. Maybe the Giants will hit gold in the 2022 design. Maybe they’ll screw it up.

I always think I’m right. Listen, in three years, know if we’ve done this right. And that’s what it is, okay. His perception and what the media is writing about players, Gettleman said Saturday night. We have put a lot of time into this. We’re not doing this for a hobby, okay, and in three years’ time we’ll know very well whether we were right or not.

In my opinion, before we even know anything about whether any of the players selected this year or next year will succeed or fail in the NFL, the 2021 draft is the best work the Giants have done in the Gettleman era.

They were prepared in Round 1 when their original Target Players list was gone and a clever trade was done. That’s a long way from the 2016 Eli Apple debacle.

They read the board correctly in Round 2, swapped eight places back, added a third round pick for 2022, and still got Ojulari, the player they say they would have selected at 42.

The move for Aaron Robinson in Round 3 only cost the Giants a pick from the fifth round they got from the Chicago bears in their first trade down.

This was a design that was markedly unlike any Gettleman had ever seen as GM. It wasn’t huge either. The Giants hadn’t made a trade in a draft since 2006, when they moved back seven places and picked Mathias Kiwanuka.

All of which begs the question of how much influence did Judge have on the Giants’ design strategy? The New England Patriots, where Judge was an understudy for a number of years, are known for playing the board. So it’s a natural question and a Gettleman was asked on Saturday.

I think we have a great collaborative group here. It’s not about me. It’s not about Joe. It’s about the New York Football Giants, Gettleman said. We work together. We’ve been working together since he came in. It’s about the New York Giants.

No offensive linemen?

I’ve been saying for a while that the Giants may like the young linemen who are already on their roster and have higher expectations of them than many outside observers. The fact that they turned down six chances to select a lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft seems to indicate.

It’s really clear that we have a little more confidence in our offensive linemen than you guys, Gettleman said. So I’m just going to say we were happy with the group we have. Obviously you are always trying to get better and you are not going to take a player to take a player, you are taking a player because you think he will improve the value of your team.

The Giants could have stayed in Round 1 and selected either Northwesterns Rashawn Slater or USCs Alijah Vera-Tucker. They went from No. 11 to No. 20 and took Toney with them.

In the second and third rounds, Gettleman said the Giants identified offensive linemen but were selected before the Giants turned to choose. They could have taken Tennessee security guard Trey Smith anytime on Day 3 and didn’t. He finished in 226th place Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants seemingly felt that they had nowhere else to match value and didn’t need anywhere else when it came to offensive linemen, that they had other players they liked, and so got away with no new pork mollies.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be a new player or two on the roster when the season starts in five months. There is part of the Gettlemans quote that I have not given you yet. It ended like this:

Right now, our offensive line is what it is, the players are who they are and would move forward.

Can you catch that? Straight away It is what it is. That doesn’t mean it will stay that way.

Coach Joe Judge played a similar chorus.

I would say we are always looking to make every position more competitive but right now we are committed to working with the guys on our roster and approving each of those guys individually and that should help the unit collectively , he said.

That sounds, at least to me, an awful lot like a coach and GM maybe taking a fresh look at the free market for brokers to see who might be there, who can shake off when teams reassess their rosters after drafting. , or who can free himself before or during the training camp.

Maybe someone like Trai Turner, who drafted Gettleman in round 3 of the 2014 draft while GM of the Carolina Panthers. Turner had a bad year for the Los Angeles chargers in 2020, but he’s only turning 28 next season and was solid for six years in Carolina.

This probably wasn’t Plan A, and with all the good things they’ve done off-season, it’s not a significant move to improve talent on the attack line, the one area where the Giants have left themselves open to criticism.

Those young offensive linemen will just have to justify the faith the Giants have shown in them. Much depends on their success or failure.

Looking for the special sauce

It had to warm Joe Judge’s heart that Gary Brightwell, the Arizona running the Giants in the sixth round on Saturday, couldn’t wait to talk about special teams when he met media through Zoom.

I am excited to bring some special teams to the field. I’m going to bring a lot of explosive plays, but my priority now is getting the playbook, playing special teams and dominating, Brightwell said when asked what he will bring to the Giants. That’s my thing. That’s been my thing since high school. I’ve been a special team man.

Nor could it have escaped the giants that passed rusher Elerson Smith, lined up on the fourth round, using his 6-foot-6 frame, 82-inch wingspan (85th percentile), and 41-inch vertical jump (98th percentile) to make two to block stairs during the 2019 season.

Special teams are important to Judge, a former special teams coach. The Giants weren’t good at coverage or games back a year ago. Helping fix that had to be at least part of why those choices were made.

Schedule impact

The Giants doubled on two positions in the draft, cornerback and edge rusher.

At cornerback that can be bad news for players like Isaac Yiadom, Sam Beal and maybe even Madre Harper.

On the edge, I can’t help but wonder if Oshane Ximines might be in danger in the third round of 2019. This coaching staff was not part of his selection. Before X-man took his shoulder at the end of the season, he didn’t seem to have the full confidence of this staff. It will be interesting for me to see if he has a future with the Giants.

At wide receiver, Toney, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross think they will take five places. That leaves guys like CJ Board, Dante Pettis, Austin Mack and David Sills V fighting to stay.

Four of the six players the Giants drafted, Kadarius Toney, Aaron Robinson, Elerson Smith and Rodarius Williams, are the ones who left an indelible mark on the Giants during the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl has always been an important part of the Giants concept puzzle, but as time in Mobile was the only personal opportunity to get to know this year’s concept outlook, it became even more important.

Head coach Joe Judge admitted after Kadarius Toney’s selection that he is very picky about the kind of people he wants to work with. Face-to-face meetings are an important part of figuring out who fits and who doesn’t.

They are crucial to me. I don’t really like adding someone to our team or I can’t really have a strong enough opinion of someone if I haven’t interacted well enough with them as a person, and there’s no better opportunity to interact with someone sit down and look at him face to face and ask them really tough questions and get an answer and get a feel for them as a person, Judge said. Some of the guys at the Senior Bowl that we got away with clearly had the ability to have strong opinions. To be fair the guys you only see on the tape if you don’t interact enough you might like them as a player and just missing something you can’t stand on the table and say this guy fits in our dressing room, this man fits our culture. So the interactions are absolutely crucial to us.

Kudos to Jim Nagy, Senior Bowl Director, and his team for successfully hosting this year’s event. The Giants drawing board thanks you.

Tom Quinn!

Brightwell is a giant because of the oft-scorned special teams assistant coach Tom Quinn.

Judge tells the story:

A few weeks ago, me, Tom Quinn and Thomas McGaughey were sitting in the teachers’ room at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and Tom Quinn brought his name up and we watched his kick match and this guy flew over the field and it was early enough that you it woke you up and got really excited looking at him, Judge said. You start looking at a lot more of his offense and start talking to our scouts who have done a lot of research on him and talking to Burton (Burns) about the runback value.

See, he’s a man who jumps out of his skills. You are always looking for good versatility and depth in those positions, walking back and the kicking game. To be honest, the chance I had to actually talk to him and spend some time with him, even though it was over Zoom with Gary, was very, very impressive. He has a great story. This guy got the biggest compliments for him from everyone who has been around him at every level. He was the guy available at the time and he was a guy we could include in our squad and compete to be on the squad and make us a better team.

So if and when Brightwell flies across the field and has a large special team play, you can thank Quinn for his keen eye in identifying a prospect who is under the radar.