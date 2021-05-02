Irish cricketer Leah Paul on how her love for the game started and how she got through lockdown

For Irish cricket star Leah Paul, her love for the sport started early. The 21-year-old, who plays for the Scorchers, shared with our sister title, the Irish Daily Star, how she first discovered her love of cricket through an initiative at her elementary school.

She said: It started in elementary school, when people came in, I think maybe it was a Cricket Leinster initiative and our class did it through gym.

Then my brother joined the Merrion Cricket Club, and I went along; the usual little sister, a kind of tag-a-long. I really enjoyed it and I decided I wanted to sign up. That’s how it all started.

The Women’s Arachas Super Series started at the Pembroke Cricket Club last week. And Leah said there was one thing in particular that she was most looking forward to just getting back on the field.

She added: Last year this time we also had the Super Series. But many of our winter trips and things like that were delayed due to the pandemic, which of course was a bit frustrating.

I think everyone is now just looking forward to going out and having a little fun with their teammates, and what we've been practicing putting into play all winter.







(Image: David Fitzgerald)



She explained that while they were still able to train for the past few months, it looked very different from normal, which, she admitted, had its good and bad points.

Leah continued: It’s been really weird; it has been very different, in terms of training. We were really lucky to still be able to train as part of the Irish women’s team so that’s great.

In the winter it was a bit strange that it was nothing like the normal group training. It was more of one coach, one player. It was good that you learned a lot of new things, but I missed the social aspect of seeing my teammates and hanging out before and after practice.

[Lockdown] is difficult because I am the kind of person who likes to be busy. I’m used to going to college, playing cricket, coming home and doing it all again. But I’ve definitely spent a lot more time at home, getting to know my surroundings and I think it’s the simple things that make me happy right now, like going for a swim and coffee is the go-to in my book.

It's been very different, but I think people are now getting used to it.







(Image: Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile)



And while the talented sports star has had some incredible moments in her career so far, there are two memories in particular that stand out to her.

Leah said: I would say one of my standout memories is my first cap in 2017, I would be in my fifth year I guess. We were in Abu Dhabi and many of the older people were unavailable for the tour due to work commitments and things like that.

So there was a group of young people that I grew up playing cricket with, and we all made our first caps on the same day. It was just very special to be able to share that with them.

Another one that strikes me is when I made 100 against the Scottish Academy two summers ago, I think. That was a good kind of landmark.





Leah also weighed in on how she thinks the lack of organized sports in the past year may have affected school children, although she is hopeful things will improve.

She said, I think it has been very difficult, especially for children who love to play with their friends and their parents. It would be some kind of a distraction to what’s going on.

I know for us it has a reason to get out, get some fresh air and forget about college assignments or even work and enjoy. Going outside is just really good for your mental health and your physical health, going out and being able to run and things like that.

“Hopefully the children can now go back to sports and it will be very good for them.