Travelogue: UND football at James Madison

To get to Harrisonburg – home of James Madison University, where UND will play its NCAA FCS quarter-final on Sunday at 5:00 PM – head north on Interstate 81 for about 15 minutes.

Just as you enter the city, before you have time to notice anything else, you see it. The west side of Bridgeforth Stadium towers over everything else in Harrisonburg and on campus.

If it seems more in line with FBS stadiums than those in the FCS ranks, that’s understandable.

Bridgeforth Stadium, with a seating capacity of 25,000, is one of the largest in FCS. Since the venue expansion in 2011, the Dukes have been in the top five of FCS attendance every season. They were in the top two four times and in the top three eight times. If they were an FBS team, their average attendance would be comparable to Conference USA and the Sun Belt, more so than the MAC.

FCS teams have not fared well at Bridgeforth Stadium.

James Madison is 36-1 in their last 37 home games.

What happened in the one loss? In 2018, Elon scored a touchdown with 77 seconds to go to take a 27-24 win. Two months later, the Dukes hired Elon’s coach, Curt Cignetti, and they haven’t lost at home since.

James Madison will take home a 16-game winning streak in today’s game against UND.

However, the experience will be a bit different for UND.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no 20,000 left in the stadium. The state of Virginia allows 30 percent capacity and requires six feet of social distance between groups, so JMU expects about 6,000 for the quarter-final.

The sun sets at Bridgeforth Stadium on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Photo by Tom Miller / Grand Forks Herald.

The crowd limits were no problem for James Madison this season. The Dukes are 4-0 at home, averaging 35.5 points per game and a profit margin of 24 points.

In a normal year, in addition to the stadium and the success of the team, there are several factors that support James Madison’s home visit.

One of them is registration. James Madison’s undergraduate enrollment is approximately 20,000. It also has a further 2,000 graduate students.

Another is the location of the stadium. It’s right on campus, just two blocks from the quad and a cluster of academic buildings. It’s an easy walk for those who live on campus.

The Fighting Hawks got their first look at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday afternoon. While traveling to Virginia on Friday, they stayed 30 minutes away in Staunton and had to be quarantined at the hotel until their Saturday walk-through and coronavirus testing.

Sitting behind Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia is Newman Lake. Photo by Brad Elliott Schlossman / Grand Forks Herald

A lake on campus

The stadium has a beautiful setting.

Through the heart of the campus and directly behind the massive west side of Bridgeforth Stadium is Newman Lake.

On Saturday night, some students were even fishing in Newman Lake, which was formed in 1967 when Sieberts Creek, a small stream that enters the campus, was dammed.

A fountain was added to Newman Lake in 1996, donated to the university by a donor.

A view of Newman Lake from a walkway on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Photo by Tom Miller / Grand Forks Herald

The JMU quad

If you walk two minutes north of the stadium you will reach the quad.

It is a rectangular green space surrounded by the university’s academic buildings.

On Saturday, the quads buzzed with the students taking pictures in their purple graduation dresses. It is currently finals week at James Madison. The graduation ceremonies take place from Thursday to Sunday.

A panoramic view of the James Madison quad in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Photo by Brad Elliott Schlossman / Grand Forks Herald

Robot delivery on campus

The James Madison campus is crawling with robotic vans, about the size of your suitcase.

Be careful because even though they have an orange flag to draw attention, they will cut you off on the roadway.

The robots, courtesy of Starship Technologies, deliver food to campus and can be unlocked with a phone.

According to a Harrisonburg Citizen report in 2020, a fleet of 30 delivery robots came to Harrisonburg from a San Francisco-based company.

The company was first launched at George Mason University in 2019.

The robots mainly adhere to sidewalks and crosswalks, using map technology and a sensor equipped with cameras, GPS and radar. However, they can jump over curbs.

The robotic vans are ready to drive on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Photo by Tom Miller / Grand Forks Herald.

A look in the center

Located about a mile from the quad, downtown downtown is the county’s courthouse, built in 1897.

The area is filled with bars and restaurants. Two of the staples are Jack Brown’s and Billy Jack’s. But you can also find Cuban, Asian, Indian, seafood, pizza and more.

Because restaurants still have capacity limits due to the pandemic, waiting times at dinner can be long. But it was fairly quiet in the center on Saturday at 9 pm.

Popular restaurants and bars Jack Brown’s and Billy Jack’s are located in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia. Photo by Brad Elliott Schlossman / Grand Forks Herald

Bonus photos

Photo 1: A view of Shenandoah Valley from the plane as it prepares for landing. The area is already extremely green.

A view from the plane landing at Shenandoah Valley Airport in Weyers Cave, Virginia. Photo by Tom Miller / Grand Forks Herald.

Photo 2: The Duke Dog statue is in front of Bridgeforth Stadium on the James Madison University campus.

The Duke Dog statue stands in front of Bridgeforth Stadium on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Photo by Tom Miller / Grand Forks Herald

Photo 3: The west side of Bridgeforth Stadium stands out on campus.

The west side of Bridgeforth Stadium stands out on the James Madison University campus. Photo by Brad Elliott Schlossman / Grand Forks Herald

Photo 4: There is a JMU sign on campus.

A JMU sign is on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Photo by Brad Elliott Schlossman / Grand Forks Herald

Photo 5: Train tracks run through the James Madison University campus – directly on the north side of Bridgeforth Stadium. Trains have been known to make JMU students late for class.

Train tracks run through the James Madison University campus. Photo by Brad Elliott Schlossman / Grand Forks Herald

Photo 6: Sitting outside at Jack Brown’s in downtown Harrisonburg is popular on a nice evening.