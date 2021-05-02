Tsitsipas’ secret weapon? Better breathing. How can it help your game? | TENNIS.com

I think breathing is very important, said Stefanos Tsitsipas after the biggest win of his career in the Monte Carlo final two Sundays ago.

As for the secrets of success, it probably won’t be among the most revealing or stunning. It’s safe to say that breathing is very important to all of us.

According to Tsitsipas, he’s been thinking a lot lately about how he breathes in and out. And it helps.

Breathing is something I’ve been working on with my psychologist for the past few months [Costas Pergantis], he said. Especially when I’m performing or playing, breathing helps me control myself and have complete control over what I’m doing out there.

If you breathe properly, I feel like your game can reach the top. If you can’t breathe and you try to play, it becomes twice as difficult to perform at your best.

Breath control isn’t a new concept, of course, and Tsitsipas isn’t the first tennis player to discover its power. Novak Djokovic, for example, has attributed breathing exercises to help him improve his conditioning and consistency over the past 10 years. But the sudden surge in Tsitsipas comes at a time when the health benefits of good breathing are more evident than ever.



Getty images

Unfortunately, it is also more evident than ever that most of us are not enjoying these benefits because they were not breathing properly. Last year, in his book Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art, author James Nestor explained how our breathing methods have deteriorated over the centuries, and the consequences that have resulted, including increased stress, loss of sleep, decreased lung capacity and physical decay.

So many people don’t breathe correctly, says Jeff Greenwald, a Northern California sports psychologist and author of Health The Best Tennis of Your Life: 50 Mental Strategies for Fearless Performance.

The first step is simple, or at least it sounds simple: keep your mouth shut.

Mouth breathing causes many problems, Greenwald says. Breathing in through your nose is the optimal way to inhale. The nose is able to filter out toxins and helps balance the oxygen and carbon dioxide in your blood, increasing oxygen supply to your muscles and lowering your heart rate and blood pressure.

Despite this, few of us have a habit of consciously breathing through our noses, and it gets even harder to do when we were competing.

When they’re under stress, people breathe through their mouths, Greenwald says. Think about how we gasp when we fear something. This disrupts the O2-Co2 balance in our blood.

Oxygen is essential to every aspect of our performance. It helps us to focus and think, it helps us recover, it aids our stamina, it lowers our stress level and keeps us calmer. Yet it was not taught anything to think about in court, or to consider an important weapon in our arsenal.

It’s one of the few things we have complete control over, Greenwald says.



Getty images

How can we ensure that we use our breathing to our advantage and maximize our oxygen intake while playing? To begin with, we need to become aware of our current breathing patterns.

How many breaths do we take per minute? The less the better.

Do we breathe through our nose or mouth? The nose is preferred.

Do we breathe in our stomach or just in the chest?

Stomach and diaphragm are better because it kicks into the parasympathetic nervous system, designed to cool us down, Greenwald says. Most people breathe from their chest, which is more of a fight or flight mechanism.

Throughout the day, take a few deep breaths, diaphragm breath; this makes it feel more natural when you are on the track. As you prepare for a game, take a moment to clear your mind and visualize how you want to play while taking half a dozen full breaths. During the match, as you recover between the points, you will gain control of your breathing by taking slow, deep breaths through your nose. This will help you collect yourself for your next shift or return. It also has the added benefit of keeping your brain busy.

You technically have 25 seconds between points, and your mind can wander all over the place during that time, Greenwald says. Keep it focused on the simple act of breathing for a few seconds, and you will maintain your concentration. If you just lost a point, this is a good way to keep the mental train from breaking down.

For Tsitsipas, controlling his breathing was a way to maximize his play. For the rest of us, it will probably never help us win Monte Carlo, but it can offer something even more valuable: better health, less stressful days and nights, and maybe even a longer life. Tennis teaches us many things; how to breathe is perhaps the most important of all.