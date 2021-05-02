A parent’s take on a youth hockey season is ‘Slap Shot’ meets ‘The Bad News Bears’

Pee Wees: Confessions of a Hockey Parent

ByRich Cohen

Rich Cohen is prolific. Fifteen books, Vanity Fair and Rolling stone writing, co-creating HBO’s Vinyl. He covers a lot of ground, but his two favorite subjects are team sports and scrappy Jews. Both swirl together in his latest, Pee Wees: Confessions of a Hockey Parent.

Plas Wees follows a season in the lives of the ‘A’ Bears, the Ridgefield, Conn., hockey team that Cohen’s 11-year-old son, Micah plays for. some serious stuff here, lasting questions about morality, class structure and whatever it is that motivates hockey moms and dads. Cohen spices the nutritious content with jokes, and it works.

Combining the sacred and the profane is Cohen’s sweet spot. Lots of funny scenes of children responding to the ceremony with virtuoso swear words. A Sandy Koufax class moment helps Cohen negotiate a game scheduled on Yom Kippur, and Cohen even finds Old Testament morals tucked away in the pages of those little O-Pee-Chee hockey bio-comics that were around in the years 70.

Like many serious pranksters, anger feeds Cohen, and the injustice of youth sports feeds its flames here. The problem starts with tryouts. External judges track the opening rituals of the season, but their data mainly serves to give coaches a justification for the choices they have already made. Prosperous parents hire coaches to harness their kids’ measurable abilities, their edges, turns and passes, putting players to the test. Not learning hockey, but learning passing tricks. Even before the tryouts, ambitious parents let their kids drill through the off season“… when you see those kids in the fall, they look so pasty like workaholics. They’ve grown as players, and it only took a summer of their youth.”

So the sorting and sorting and picking order starts early. The hockey hierarchy spills over into the rest of life. Elite kids get even better, and AA team kids don’t fraternize with the B team members. It is telling that a parent literally cries tears when their child is demoted. The double A parents were my best friends. Who am I going to sit with now? ‘

Cohen’s main point is that coaches are coaches and parents are parents, and the two should never mix. All the little, miserable dishonesty Cohen sees and stings starts with parent coaches. They use their role to exorcise demons from their own experiences as child athletes. They crush other kids’ dreams to make stars of their own offspring.

Since Connecticut has hedge fund enclaves as well as rest bucket towns, Cohen witnesses some bad moral play. Parking lots in the arena fill with Maseratis and battered K cars, and everyone knows who is driving what. Cohen describes a match against a team coached by none other than Mark Messier, but there is a very funny (and again, profane) end to that. He makes it clear that rich people can buy things they don’t deserve. Micah plays a Greenwich team coached by the legendary Martin St. Louis. A blissfully rich and ignorant parent yells at the NHL Hall of Famer “You don’t know anything about hockey!”

Pee Wee ‘A’ Bears’ head coach, who has no child on the team, gets caught up in his own father’s criminal proceedings, meaning two assistant parent coaches can run into the void, favor their own children and make life miserable. everyone else. A parent coach hates Cohen and lashes out against Micah, who has the flu but comes to practice anyway. Cohen sees Micah after training. “He looked like one of those El Greco saints who, dead and buried, suddenly rises in the grave, clumps of dirt falling from his hair.” That goes to show how overwrought the whole scene can get.

Parental conflict is similar to cases of road rage. Blinding anger erupts from objectively small grievances. Cohen is so upset by the poor coaching that he has to see a cardiologist, who charges him a few thousand dollars and advises him to simmer. Rich Cohen himself was a good player in his youth. He played angrily. As a parent, he is pissed off that his own boy, who is also a pretty good player, is NOT furious about the way things are going.

“Why do we push our kids? Why do we put them in high pressure situations? Why do we treat them in a way that we don’t blame ourselves when we are treated? Nobody knows what kind of engine drives the sports parent. “

For the Pee Wee ‘A’ Bears, it’s all about making the state tournament. Which they hardly do, as the last and lowest seed. The A Bears are also rans, whose parents want revenge because their boys (and two girls) were overlooked by the Pee Wee ‘AA’ Bears.

The team starts the state tournament beautifully. Great games, but in the game that matters, the A vs the AAs, it hits a disaster. The head coach, whose father has just been sentenced to six years in prison, is going AWOL. The brutal assistant parent coaches, the rotters who prefer their own kids, take over and rework all the lines so that their darlings play almost the entire game, while everyone else is on the couch. It is, of course, a stupid debacle. The players are crushed and humiliated by their selfish idiotic parent coaches.

A little redemption follows, but there is no need to spoil it.

I’ve been a useless parent coach myself (I was nurturing and supportive, but I led my teams to endless defeat) Plas Wees stirred up mixed memories. Best of all, a fastball game in a rougher neighborhood. My 14-year-old child’s team arrived in matching uniforms, cleats, and equipment. The other team drifted in all sorts of old gear, they were coachless and carefree. One of their boys took off his shirt between innings, revealing a huge and hairy stomach. He lit a cigarette and when a mother hit him, he cursed her with a blue stripe. I loved that rotten kid, whoever he was, and I hope he still fools homers.

Hardcover $ 34.99, published by Farrar Straus and Giroux, 222 pages.