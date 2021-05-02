Nicolas Constantineau, clean up stick and whistle





The Noisy Krokos player is also an international referee who will appear at the World Cup.

In his hometown of Mont-Laurier, a town in Qubec, Canada, ice hockey is a bit like soccer in Brazil or table tennis in China: the national sport. Almost a religion. “I started playing hockey when I was about 5 years old”Nicolas Constantineau, 32 years old on May 3, points out defender of the Noisy Krokos team in D3. A position on the ice that he now only occupies his hours, not wasted but above all for free. “We made a deal with Nicolas at the start of the season, details Raphal Facchini, the coach (see box). As soon as his schedule allowed it, he came to play with us. ‘ He came to Europe in 2010 to play in Spain For the past ten years, Nicolas Constantineau has been telling more people on the ice, with skates at their feet. The jersey, shorts and poles have indeed replaced another outfit, that of the referee. And the phrase “we don’t change the stripes of a zbre” suits the Qubcois, whose mouth flute passion has finally gotten the better of his love of the game. “At the age of 14 I acted as a referee for young people”, he explains. He then played in Junior Major (pro) in Qubec. “Referees allowed me to stay on the ice and earn some pocket money at the same time. “ In 2010, this adopted Newman decides to see what is happening across the Atlantic. He ends up in Spain and plays in a country where the puck is anything but the national sport. Then towards Montpellier (D1), in 2012-2013. With the Vipers, Nicolas Constantineau skates the last season of his career as a player: “ I became national referee in 2016, in D1 and D2, before the Magnus (lite). “ It has now been five years since it was Tuesday, Friday and Sunday that the Nmois saw them mouth whistling on the hexagonal runways, even continental. In December 2017, Kroko took part in its first major international competition with the U20 D1 A World Cup (2nd division), in France. “at that point, let’s say it was the start of a small goal”, he says. A World Cup B (D1A) in Kazakhstan, in the spring of 2019, and a TQO in February 2020 in Slovenia later and there it is for the World Cup A in Riga (Latvia), from May 21 to June 6. read the best referee of the season in the Magnus League “I didn’t think I would be selected for this competition so early, but the current context means that the International Federation has made less use of North American referees.. This World Cup was still a great goal and it’s kind of a childhood dream I’m living. I am a privilege. “ A privilege that this season has especially been able to prove itself in the twenty-six games of a Magnus League of which he was the best referee. In Riga, Nicolas Constantineau will also wipe out the French referee’s seven-year absence on a Mondial A. A great cocorico pushed by most of the French from Qubcois The 2020-2021 season never started for the new Krokos 3 In this season, the Noisy Krokos will have played an official match like no other and none of D3. On October 3, 2020, Nmes, through Marseille (1-17) during the first round of the Coupe de France, might even prefer to hit home. “As far as I am concerned, I was going to play two games for the team this season, against Gap II and Nice, but they were canceled”Nicolas Constantineau recalls. A man of whom Raphal Facchini regrets: “He’s a defender who, given his level, could easily have played offensively with us. Also in the dressing room, Nico is a very important player, who brings a lot of experience. And then, calm, thoughtful and calm, it’s not surprising that he is a good referee. The Krokos club is proud of him. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos