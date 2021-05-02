The body of the officer, say it is a Puerto Rican boxer lover





Posted: May 2, 2021-9: 46 a.m. EDT

/ Updated: May 2, 2021-9: 46 a.m. EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) A 27-year-old woman whose body was found in a lagoon was the lover of Puerto Rican boxer Flix Verdejo, who was questioned by police and whose car was seized at night, the police said. authorities Sunday. No one has been arrested in the case, and Verdejo and his lawyers have declined comment. Police said Verdejo was not cooperating and declined to answer questions. Puerto Ricos Institute of Forensic Science said in a statement that Keishla Rodrguez was identified through dental records, and officials are still analyzing Verdejos’s car. Rodrguez’s family has said she was pregnant with the child Verdejos. Keila Ortiz, the victim’s mother, told reporters that her daughter called her before she disappeared on Thursday and told her that Verdejo was going to her house to see the results of a pregnancy test. I told her be careful because he had already threatened her ”and told her not to have the baby and mentioned his career and family, she said. Verdejo is married, but has known Rodrguez since high school and had kept in touch with her, her parents said. They reported her missing after never joining an animal care company. Verdejo (27-2, 17 knockouts) is a former Olympian who represented Puerto Rico in 2012, the same year he became a professional boxer in the lightweight division. His career was temporarily sidetracked after a 2016 motorcycle accident that left him hospitalized. The case has outraged many in Puerto Rico, where another woman was recently found burned to death after filing a domestic violence complaint that a judge dismissed. A Superior Court judge has announced an investigation into that decision.







