Bishop Canevin Hockey Season Full of Memorable Moments | Trib HSSN





Through:

Sunday May 2, 2021 | 11:01 am Jeff Hestel | Mon Valley Independent Ringgold players console Bishop Canevin goalkeeper Adam Serakowski after winning a PIHL Class B semi-final 4-3 in extra time at the RMU Sports Complex on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Serakowski made 47 saves in the game. Twice this season, Bishop Canevin’s hockey team enjoyed three victories. The Crusaders won their first three games of the season, winning their last two regular season games along with a quarter-final playoff win for another three-game win streak. However, a fourth straight win and trip to the PIHL Class B final came just short of a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to eventual champion Ringgold in the semi-final. “We were disappointed to have lost in extra time, but I was extremely proud of my team and how they played,” said Bishop Canevin’s coach Eric Glover. “They did everything I asked of them and played their best. My goal at the start of the season was to make it to the play-offs. The boys did that and more. We only have one senior and we will be back next year with a very strong team. “ The Crusaders finished in tie for second place in the Class B North Division with Wilmington, four points behind division champion Neshannock. Glover points to two games, one at the start of the season and the other towards the end, as memorable victories for the Crusaders. “The first game of the season against Avonworth, we won in a shootout,” he said. “Then the win over Wilmington in which we came back from a 3-0 deficit to win the game, 5-3.” In the quarter-finals of Class B, Bishop Canevin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, before Connellsville tied the score on the way to the third period. There, Ty Serakowski scored the match winner in a 3-2 playoff win. “We knew we had to score and set the pace first,” said Glover. “Our goalkeeper, Adam Serakowski, had to be strong in the net and he was. We kept pushing to the end. “ Adam and Ty Serakowski, along with Turner Anselm, Ryan Saginaw and Mason Glover all enjoyed standout seasons, according to their coach. Anselm led the team in goals with 16 and points with 33. Saginaw had 12 goals and 18 assists to finish with 30 points. Ty Serakowski scored 12 goals and Adam had a 0.904 serve percentage and 2.48 goals versus average. Glover said a nice run-up to Class B final four was a great experience for a very young Crusaders team, a team he is already eager to help prepare for the next season. “The fact that this is a very young team and that they have the opportunity to make it to the playoffs this year will help them drive next year,” he said. In a harsh winter with many obstacles to getting games played, togetherness was a big part of Bishop Canevin’s success on the ice. “This group of guys was a real team,” said Glover. “They play for each other. They have made each other better on and off the ice. “ Keywords: Bishop Canevin







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos