Fitnesswise: focus on sport or athlete – finding the right training method

What exactly is sport-specific training? Many coaches and parents choose a training mode for faster results, but is that the right way? Current generation athletes begin single sports rather than multisports at a very young age, and this can lead to overuse injuries in a specific sport. To name a few, lower back injuries in young fast bowlers, tears of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in young fast bowlers, strains in football and rotator cuff injuries in tennis, badminton and table tennis.

It is therefore important for strength and conditioning coaches to adapt an athlete-specific ideology instead of sticking to the sport-specific mindset. Appropriate basic strength and conditioning protocols should be absorbed at a very early age, with proper movement patterns in a multidirectional plane. Sometimes the athletes have to retreat and slow down to get to the next level, maintaining proper processes and protocols.

Run faster and farther

Understanding sports and athlete-specific training is necessary to achieve the desired results. I personally feel that this is the missing link in the processes and protocols for top performance. One has to look at this topic from different points of view and angles from the perspective of the athletes, coaches, parents and also strength and fitness.

I am using India’s most popular cricket match as an example as many can easily connect to it.

Athletes perspective

Today’s younger generation is influenced by what they see on social media. Skills-based exercises, specific movement patterns, video analysis and workouts, with all fitness components at once, are eye-catching, but are they relevant?

Many get carried away with videos of their heroes, coaches and trainers, with many likes and followers on social media. But the essential factor is to provide athletes with proper form and technique based on their needs based training on and off the field. Amateur athletes or beginners try to mimic what the professionals do after years of training. Trendy workouts may be the flavor of the season, but you have to be crazy as crazy to get an advanced workout with a solid foundation.

Parents perspective

Most parents want their kids to start on the hardest, fastest, and most complex patterns, like what the professionals do, and become the strongest and fittest as soon as possible. But in the end, he or she won’t be the sharpest tool in the shed.

For example, let’s take a hard-working professional who is dedicated and dedicated, who does rough and / or explosive plyometric work. Now imagine an amateur or beginner doing the same things. It is a potential recipe for disaster and can lead to many problems in the long run.

Run Faster and Farther Part II

Parents should ask some simple questions: Is the training appropriate for the children, in terms of the sport or skills required, to make them professional athletes? Aside from a few cases, the parents’ perception of strength and conditioning training will be limited, but they are designing the schemes for a variety of reasons.

Coaches perspective

There are several approaches to coaching. Many coaches proactively engage with support staff and athletes to get the best out at every stage. But many tire their departments without advancement and development of technology. Athlete-specific training versus skill-specific training has no meaning in their dictionary.

All coaches ultimately want results, but the methodology they use determines their level of success. Work must have a purpose to see results!

Strength coaches perspective

The needs of an individual athlete are unique and specialized like a thumb impression. When a program is athlete specific, all components of fitness must be included for team sports, individual sports and specific skills.

The job of strength and conditioning coaches is to train athletes to have better running and jumping / landing mechanisms and to develop strength / power in the weight room or outside with or without the use of sports equipment. If an athlete is faster, stronger, more agile and more efficient on the field, he will undoubtedly do his best. Our goal is to help athletes prepare for their sport, not mimic it.

The importance of communication between athletes and coaches

Keeping athletes engaged, along with parents, coaches and management, requires specialized skills with solid theoretical and practical knowledge. The transfer of knowledge must take place primarily to the athlete, and this in turn is extended to sports and skill-based procedures. How can we get this done? In the following ways:

Understanding the needs of the sport.

Insight into the movement planes for the sport and specific skills.

Understanding of the energy systems used in different formats.

Insight into movement mechanics in relation to distance traveled, playing time, size and other factors.

Understanding the needs of the season / low season / pre-season / in-season / late season.

The most important aspect is figuring out where the athlete fits in the above and designing a program accordingly.

Designing speed / agility / power to power conversion mode will be different for different sports and skills. For example, unilateral plyometric jumps would benefit a fast bowler more than a table tennis player. Likewise, performing three drills would help a batter more than badminton or tennis players. Varied lateral shuffle exercises with specific distances would be suitable for racquet sports or field sports.

Different strokes for different people is the mantra for being a successful strength and conditioning coach, and at the end of the day, his or her role is to make a player a better athlete with good basic fitness with proper progression for top performance by the professional. level.