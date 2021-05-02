Pittsburgh-based AERAS Decontamination Drones Powered by AER-Force Make Their Kentucky Derby Debut





LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The race was safe for more than 50,000 spectators on the 147 on Saturdayth Kentucky Derby thanks in part Pittsburghtechnology company AERAS. The company, which is the first and only recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration’s 137 certification specifically for remediation purposes, used its proprietary charged-electrostatic drone technology to sanitize Churchill Downs against COVID-19, bringing fans back to the oldest sporting event in America. the United States by using the latest and most innovative technology. “It’s great to be part of bringing back massive, personal sporting events after a year of uncertainty,” he said Eric Lloyd, CEO and co-founder of AERAS. “It felt like a huge win over COVID-19 to see thousands of cheering fans enjoying the Kentucky Derby.” The Environmental Protection Agency recognizes that electrostatic spray systems provide the safest and best coverage when applying sanitizing solutions. With its AER-Force technology, AERAS patented a way to integrate the EPA’s favorite spray system with highly efficient drones, creating the world’s only truly charged electrostatic drone, and the only one specifically approved by the FAA to treat COVID-19 and other viral pathogens to kill . Powered by its AERForce technology, AERAS drones deliver a uniform output of tiny droplets to create an impenetrable disinfectant barrier along all grounded surfaces. In less than three hours, AERAS can provide massive sites with cost-effective, large-scale remediation while eliminating all human error. “Like the rest of America, we are hungry for live concerts and sports,” he said Jim Abel, global director of business development. “It feels great to see our technology having this kind of impact in live events and helping bring America back to normal.” The 147th Kentucky Derby was one of the greatest sporting events held since COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill March 2020. With51,838 fans who were personally on the run from the roses this year, safety came first. AERAS was delighted to partner with the Pritchard Sports & Entertainment Group to help tens of thousands of ticket holders, staff and media enjoy the Kentucky Derby safely. In less than 90 minutes, Churchill Downs ‘seating areas were cleaned by AERAS’ 107-certified drone operator and AERAS backpack sprayers. “If sports franchises want to increase the number of people in seats, AERAS is the way to go,” he said Jim Christiana, vice president of marketing and corporate communications for AERAS. “We are delighted to be able to partner with any sports and entertainment facility that aims to provide that peace of mind to fans returning to live entertainment.” Located in Pittsburgh In 2020, AERAS will specialize in using a patented charged electrostatic spraying technology to safely decontaminate arenas, stadiums, fields and buildings by dispensing any approved disinfectant as science and best practices dictate to decontaminate against COVID-19 and other viral pathogens. CONTACT: Jim Christiana, vice president of marketing and corporate communications [email protected], 724,974,6016 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittsburgh-based-aeras-sanitization-drones-powered-by-aer-force-make-debut-at-kentucky-derby-301281642.html SOURCE AERAS Company LLC

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos