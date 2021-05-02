2nd test: Sri Lanka smells victory against Bangladesh | Cricket News





(AP Photo) PALLEKELE (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka was five wickets away from a series win against Bangladesh after tourists were limited to 177 for five at stumps on day four of the second Test at Pallekele on Sunday.

On the hunt for a daunting 437 to win, Bengali hitters suffered from Sri Lanka spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis taking the five wickets on a crumbling wicket.

Sri Lanka set Bangladesh to a formidable goal of 437 by calling out its second innings at 194 for nine in the hill town of Pallekele. No team has achieved such a big goal in test history.

The largest chase in Test cricket history is the 418 made by the West Indies against Australia in 2003 in Antigua.

The most successful chase in Pallekele, a picturesque hilltop resort, was 382 through Pakistan in 2015.

Should Bangladesh succeed in enforcing a draw with 150 overs left in the game, Sri Lanka is in danger of falling to the lowest world ranking.

Bangladesh, who recognized the last pair, needs another 260 runs to win with one more full day to play.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings after lunch at 194 for nine and Bangladesh lost three wickets in the afternoon session, finishing 111 for three at the tea.

Mendis claimed the big wicket from Tamim Iqbal when he was caught on the back Niroshan Dickwella for 24. Debutante Jayawickrama, who took six wickets in the first innings, signed for Saif Hassan and Najmul Shanto.

The delivery Shanto declined threw outside the stump, turned sharply, went through club and kisses, and hit the top of the leg stump.

After tea, Bangladesh lost its captain Mominul Haque, who chopped a Mendis delivery on his stumps to have his side wrestle 134 for four.

Earlier, Dimuth Karunaratne top scored with 66 points while Sri Lanka declared at 194 for nine. The Sri Lankan captain closed the series with 428 runs in three innings, after scoring a double hundred, a hundred and a half centuries.

Bangladesh’s left arm spinner Taijul Islam took his eighth five-wicket haul for 72.

The first Test ended in a tie after a series of runs, with the two sides scoring 1,289 for losing just 17 wickets over the five days. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

