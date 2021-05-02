Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson tennis team find success after missed season | Trib HSSN

Through:



Submitted by Kelli Dimidjian Drew Dimidjian is a junior on the 2021 boys tennis team.

Despite having only one senior, the Thomas Jefferson boys tennis team set a 6-1 record in Section 1-AA this spring.

The Jaguars defeated people like Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Mt. Pleasant to meet you, Ringgold, Southmoreland and West Mifflin as she lost South Park section champion.

“I thought we had potential,” said TJ coach Chuck Correll, “but any experience was delayed or prevented by canceling Covid last season. We are usually a junior team and our inexperience caused us to lose out to a senior team. South Park They are really strong and deep in all positions.

“We had a good season and were competitive, but we had contact problems and one of our players got a broken ankle. We had to make several changes. “

TJ was led in the first singles by junior star Drew Dimidjian, a bronze medalist in this year’s WPIAL Class AA singles tournament, who set a 9-1 individual record.

“Drew was great, winning most of his games,” said Correll. “He had a forfeited loss to Peters Township due to a sore arm.”

Dimidjian will represent the Jaguars at the PIAA singles tournament from May 28-29, at the Hershey Racquet Club, where he plans to use some of his long-developed tennis skills.

“Drew has a western grip that makes for great topspin,” said Correll. “He also has a very fast first serve.”

Dimidjian captured the section championship this year, beating South Park player Ethan Bowden 6-3, 6-4 and Joe Toth 6-1, 7-6 in the last two rounds. He qualified for states by knocking out Quaker Valley’s Will Sirianni, 6-1, 6-3, in the WPIAL consolation.

“My game has definitely improved and I’m beating the players I should be doing,” he said. “After finishing second in the sections in my freshman year, my expectation this year was that I would win the section. I also wanted to play well in the WPIAL, and I did that by finishing third and qualifying for states.

“Our team is generally playing reasonably well. We have a young team of mainly juniors and a senior. I still hope we can do well in the WPIAL tournament (early May). Missing last year’s season really hurt the team. “

Dimidjian has a 4.0 GPA and is involved in the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Big Jag Little Cub mentorship programs.

“I started playing tennis in the fourth grade,” he said. “I’ve tried other sports, but tennis has always been my favorite. I work at a tennis club and teach children in the summer and really enjoy it.

“I am very happy that this year we had the opportunity to play and compete, because now we know that we cannot take the simple things in life for granted, such as sports in high school. And I want to thank my coach for always being there for us and pushing us to play with integrity and play to our potential. “

Tony Sparta and Chris Pham, both juniors, took second and third position in singles for the Jaguars this spring.

“Tony has gotten stronger as the season has progressed,” said Correll. “He is left-handed and has a strong backhand.

Chris became more consistent as the year went on. His bases have a lot of topspin and kept improving. “

TJ’s veteran coach said he turned several players into the first and second doubles.

“The first and second doubles were constantly changing,” said Correll. “Both teams had to adapt to new partners. Teamwork is so important in doubles. It is difficult to foresee what your partner will do in different situations. “

In the first doubles were juniors Luke Georgulis and Joe Woderek and senior Roman Ricuitti.

“Luke was the best doubles player and dominated the net,” said Correll. “Joe got better every game, but he injured his ankle and was lost for the season.

“Roman is the only senior in the team. He is clearly the most popular player. His attitude is to play where he is needed. He has a great backhand and is good at net. “

Ricuitti has also teamed up with sophomores Gavin Sweeney and Kyle Siler on the second doubles match.

“Gavin and Kyle were the biggest surprises of the year,” said Correll. “They are both very good athletes and contributed to the second doubles match. Gavin has a good portion. Kyle has good foundations and is a hustler. Both had great attitudes. “

While the 2021 season proved to be a success, Correll is looking for even bigger things in 2022. The Jaguars will have seven returning starters next season.

“TJ should be one of the better teams in WPIAL AA next season,” said Correll.

