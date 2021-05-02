Sports
Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson tennis team find success after missed season | Trib HSSN
Through:
Sunday May 2, 2021 | 11:01 am
Previous
The next
Despite having only one senior, the Thomas Jefferson boys tennis team set a 6-1 record in Section 1-AA this spring.
The Jaguars defeated people like Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Mt. Pleasant to meet you, Ringgold, Southmoreland and West Mifflin as she lost South Park section champion.
“I thought we had potential,” said TJ coach Chuck Correll, “but any experience was delayed or prevented by canceling Covid last season. We are usually a junior team and our inexperience caused us to lose out to a senior team. South Park They are really strong and deep in all positions.
“We had a good season and were competitive, but we had contact problems and one of our players got a broken ankle. We had to make several changes. “
TJ was led in the first singles by junior star Drew Dimidjian, a bronze medalist in this year’s WPIAL Class AA singles tournament, who set a 9-1 individual record.
“Drew was great, winning most of his games,” said Correll. “He had a forfeited loss to Peters Township due to a sore arm.”
Dimidjian will represent the Jaguars at the PIAA singles tournament from May 28-29, at the Hershey Racquet Club, where he plans to use some of his long-developed tennis skills.
“Drew has a western grip that makes for great topspin,” said Correll. “He also has a very fast first serve.”
Dimidjian captured the section championship this year, beating South Park player Ethan Bowden 6-3, 6-4 and Joe Toth 6-1, 7-6 in the last two rounds. He qualified for states by knocking out Quaker Valley’s Will Sirianni, 6-1, 6-3, in the WPIAL consolation.
“My game has definitely improved and I’m beating the players I should be doing,” he said. “After finishing second in the sections in my freshman year, my expectation this year was that I would win the section. I also wanted to play well in the WPIAL, and I did that by finishing third and qualifying for states.
“Our team is generally playing reasonably well. We have a young team of mainly juniors and a senior. I still hope we can do well in the WPIAL tournament (early May). Missing last year’s season really hurt the team. “
Dimidjian has a 4.0 GPA and is involved in the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Big Jag Little Cub mentorship programs.
“I started playing tennis in the fourth grade,” he said. “I’ve tried other sports, but tennis has always been my favorite. I work at a tennis club and teach children in the summer and really enjoy it.
“I am very happy that this year we had the opportunity to play and compete, because now we know that we cannot take the simple things in life for granted, such as sports in high school. And I want to thank my coach for always being there for us and pushing us to play with integrity and play to our potential. “
Tony Sparta and Chris Pham, both juniors, took second and third position in singles for the Jaguars this spring.
“Tony has gotten stronger as the season has progressed,” said Correll. “He is left-handed and has a strong backhand.
Chris became more consistent as the year went on. His bases have a lot of topspin and kept improving. “
TJ’s veteran coach said he turned several players into the first and second doubles.
“The first and second doubles were constantly changing,” said Correll. “Both teams had to adapt to new partners. Teamwork is so important in doubles. It is difficult to foresee what your partner will do in different situations. “
In the first doubles were juniors Luke Georgulis and Joe Woderek and senior Roman Ricuitti.
“Luke was the best doubles player and dominated the net,” said Correll. “Joe got better every game, but he injured his ankle and was lost for the season.
“Roman is the only senior in the team. He is clearly the most popular player. His attitude is to play where he is needed. He has a great backhand and is good at net. “
Ricuitti has also teamed up with sophomores Gavin Sweeney and Kyle Siler on the second doubles match.
“Gavin and Kyle were the biggest surprises of the year,” said Correll. “They are both very good athletes and contributed to the second doubles match. Gavin has a good portion. Kyle has good foundations and is a hustler. Both had great attitudes. “
While the 2021 season proved to be a success, Correll is looking for even bigger things in 2022. The Jaguars will have seven returning starters next season.
“TJ should be one of the better teams in WPIAL AA next season,” said Correll.
Keywords: Thomas Jefferson
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]