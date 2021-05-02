Sports
Top five achievements of Indian table tennis star
The 25-year-old has had several successes in recent years.
Manika Batra is one of the best table tennis players in India. The sport has always been her first love. She strives to become the face of table tennis in the country.
Her dedication and persistence have made India proud many times over. Not only this, she even ditched her modeling career to continue her glorious journey in the sport.
Manika Batra is an inspiration to many women out there. She has established herself in the top 100 of women’s singles players. The Indian star is all set to bring home more glory. Looking back on her brilliant journey, here are her top five achievements:
5. Three gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games
Manika Batra made India proud with a golden hat-trick. She brought home three gold medals from the 12th South Asian Games in 2016. The Indian player competed in the women’s singles with Pooja Sahasrabudhe. She played with Anthony Amalraj in mixed doubles and with Mouma Das and Shamini Kumaresan in the team event.
Batra is from Naraina Vihar in Delhi. She said, “I am helped by my fitness coach Jagdev Chauhan, while my mother – Sushma – is always behind me. I am grateful to them for such a glorious run. “
4. India’s highest ranked female player
Manika Batra is the highest ranked female table tennis player from India. She won a historic gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games thanks to her tremendous dedication. The Indian star is in the 63rd position in the world rankings. She is currently the top ranked female table tennis player from India.
In addition, her characteristic movements are the playing of long pimples on the backhand. It is a rubber that top players do not often play on. Manika has outdone her competition so far, and this is just the beginning for her.
3. Breakthrough price by ITTF
The model turned table tennis player is also the first Indian to receive the “Breakthrough Table Tennis Star” at the prestigious ITTF awards in South Korea.
After receiving the award, Manika said: “I am honored and happy to have received the award. I feel that 2018 has been the best year of my career and I am happy with what I have achieved. I want to thank the Government, the Table Tennis Federation of India and especially my family, who have been there for me and motivated me on this journey.. “
2. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Prize 2020
The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards, announced in 2020, were the first of their kind. This time the prizes were awarded to five people. Table tennis player Manika Batra, captain of the Indian hockey team Rani Rampal, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Cricketer Rohit Sharma and Para high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu were the recipients of the award.
Manika became the youngest of the party to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Prize at an online ceremony in 2020 for her laudable achievement in table tennis. She made her first sports debut in 2014 and had the ambition to make table tennis a well-known sport.
1. First Indian woman to win gold in singles
Her eyes were on her goals, Manika Batra made her place in the sports world by starring at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in singles by beating Yu Mengyu from Singapore. The 24-year-old Delhi paddler dominated the women’s singles events and winning has now become her forte. She won four medals in four events, including two gold, a silver, and a bronze medal.
Batra also qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics by winning the South Asian group qualifying tournament.
