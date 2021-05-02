Connect with us

Sports

Three players are added to the injured list; Young returns

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


LAKELAND, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Alejandro Kirk # 30 of the Toronto Blue Jays responds after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during spring practice at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Lakeland , Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images)

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – MARCH 19: Alejandro Kirk # 30 of the Toronto Blue Jays responds after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during spring practice at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Lakeland , Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images)

three more players are added to the list of 10 days injured in Alejandro Kirk (flexor rack), Tommy Milone (shoulder inflammation), and Anthony Castro (load on the right forearm). In corresponding roster moves, pitcher Ross Stripling returns from the injured list to start today against the Atlanta Braves as a left-handed Anthony Kay and catching prospect Riley Adams is added to the timetable.

The pitching corps has been decimated by injuries this season, adding Milone and Castro to a list that has already claimed casualties in the likes of Hyun Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Julian Merryweather and Tom Hatch. Milone was used as a long relief pitcher for the Blue Jays this season after the opener during most of his appearances and currently has a 6.43 ERA and a 1,643 WHIP after being touched yesterday for four earned runs against the Atlanta Braves. Castro has been great for the club in his relief role since being added to the active roster, as he still had to allow a deserved run as he struckout nine batters in over 7.1 innings, which looks like an absolute theft of a waiver wire pickup this past low season.

The news is also hard to hear for Kirk, who had a slow start to the campaign but recently started to perform well in the batter’s box. He currently sports a .253 / .326 / .475 with three home runs and eight RBI over 46 at bats. The 5’8 catcher started to gain momentum and outperformed his counterpart Danny Jansen until he was pulled out of the game last night and then placed on the injured list today.

On the other side of the injury news, Ross Stripling will return from the IL and make the start today against the Atlanta Braves.

More of Toronto Blue Jays News

Before his injury, the righthanded struggled in his two starts this season, with 8.1 innings while bringing in seven earned runs and two homeruns while striking out ten. Anthony Kay will also be brought back to the active roster and could be used as a starter or in the bullpen if needed. In his lone start against the Kansas City Royals earlier this year, Kay would go 3.1 innings while giving up four earned runs and striking out three.

To replace Kirk, the Blue Jays have appealed Ranked # 18 perspective Riley Adams as a backup of Jansen. Adams has spent the past three years in the minor leagues, heading to AA in 2019 and would start in AAA before being added to the roster. In 251 games within the Jays farm system, Adams has a .265 / .363 / .410 line with 21 home runs and 129 RBI with a .773 OPS, while also being ranked by Baseball America as the organization of the organization. best power hitter in 2020. He won’t be at the start this afternoon, but could participate in a few races over the next ten days, as the Blue Jay’s next off-day isn’t until May 10 (next Monday).

With more players being added to the injured list, the Blue Jays depth maps are being stretched as thin as possible and the organization may need to seek out replacements from outside if some of the pitching staff is absent for the long haul. term.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: