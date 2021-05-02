Three players are added to the injured list; Young returns

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – MARCH 19: Alejandro Kirk # 30 of the Toronto Blue Jays responds after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during spring practice at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Lakeland , Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images)

The injury bug has once again made its way through the Blue Jays roster, like three more players are added to the list of 10 days injured in Alejandro Kirk (flexor rack), Tommy Milone (shoulder inflammation), and Anthony Castro (load on the right forearm). In corresponding roster moves, pitcher Ross Stripling returns from the injured list to start today against the Atlanta Braves as a left-handed Anthony Kay and catching prospect Riley Adams is added to the timetable.

The pitching corps has been decimated by injuries this season, adding Milone and Castro to a list that has already claimed casualties in the likes of Hyun Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Julian Merryweather and Tom Hatch. Milone was used as a long relief pitcher for the Blue Jays this season after the opener during most of his appearances and currently has a 6.43 ERA and a 1,643 WHIP after being touched yesterday for four earned runs against the Atlanta Braves. Castro has been great for the club in his relief role since being added to the active roster, as he still had to allow a deserved run as he struckout nine batters in over 7.1 innings, which looks like an absolute theft of a waiver wire pickup this past low season.

The news is also hard to hear for Kirk, who had a slow start to the campaign but recently started to perform well in the batter’s box. He currently sports a .253 / .326 / .475 with three home runs and eight RBI over 46 at bats. The 5’8 catcher started to gain momentum and outperformed his counterpart Danny Jansen until he was pulled out of the game last night and then placed on the injured list today.

ROSTER MOVEMENTS: 🔹 Ross Stripling recovered from 10 days IL 🔹 Alejandro Kirk (left flexor strain), Tommy Milone (left shoulder infection) and Anthony Castro (right forearm strain) placed at 10 days IL 🔹 Riley Adams and Anthony Kay recalled an alternate training location pic.twitter.com/p78b1xIgA1 – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 2, 2021

On the other side of the injury news, Ross Stripling will return from the IL and make the start today against the Atlanta Braves.

Before his injury, the righthanded struggled in his two starts this season, with 8.1 innings while bringing in seven earned runs and two homeruns while striking out ten. Anthony Kay will also be brought back to the active roster and could be used as a starter or in the bullpen if needed. In his lone start against the Kansas City Royals earlier this year, Kay would go 3.1 innings while giving up four earned runs and striking out three.

To replace Kirk, the Blue Jays have appealed Ranked # 18 perspective Riley Adams as a backup of Jansen. Adams has spent the past three years in the minor leagues, heading to AA in 2019 and would start in AAA before being added to the roster. In 251 games within the Jays farm system, Adams has a .265 / .363 / .410 line with 21 home runs and 129 RBI with a .773 OPS, while also being ranked by Baseball America as the organization of the organization. best power hitter in 2020. He won’t be at the start this afternoon, but could participate in a few races over the next ten days, as the Blue Jay’s next off-day isn’t until May 10 (next Monday).

With more players being added to the injured list, the Blue Jays depth maps are being stretched as thin as possible and the organization may need to seek out replacements from outside if some of the pitching staff is absent for the long haul. term.