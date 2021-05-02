Dublin’s cricket community unites to protect its sporting history

IRELAND RISES

Alan and Gaby Lewis lead the movement to protect Ireland’s cricket history. © Cricbuzz

The off-season and Covid-19 have temporarily hampered cricket in Ireland, but the country’s cricket community has been quite busy, albeit not as cricketers but as activists. From the country’s cricketers – both men and women – to some retirees, Cricket Ireland and the community at large have lately been trying to save its 110-year history on a lush green field from a destination in a concrete jungle. Literally, the cricket community is trying to avoid cutting the ground from below, and at the forefront of the resistance is a father-daughter duo, representing Ireland.

“I grew up there training and ended up playing my international cricket on the ground. From the age of four I have been going there every summer and have a deep emotional connection with the ground. I am not the only one who grew up there.,” my family grew up there too, my grandfather and my dad. It’s like a second home to me, the same to my sister, “says Gaby Lewis (20), who has played 17 ODIs and 38 T20Is. Her sister Robyn Lewis (21) ) also played for Ireland (2 ODIs, 3 T20Is) but it is her father Alan Lewis, a legend of cricket in Ireland, who is leading the movement.

It started sometime last month when the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), an international charity organization, asked its cricket club to build the business from scratch, a six-acre expanse of green in Dublin city center so that the land could be sold. for the construction of shopping centers and mansions. It gave the cricket club a 36-hour notice to sign the lease until September and then leave for good, signaling that the 100-year-old cricket activity on Claremont Road in the Sandymount region will have to end forever.

“They are destroying more than 100 years of history, the club has produced many international cricketers and is a center of cricket in the city. It is a major setback not only for cricket in Dublin but also for all of Ireland. I enjoyed playing there. and I am extremely saddened by the YMCA board’s decision to liquidate the ground, ” MV Narasimha Rao, a former cricketer from India and Hyderabad in the 1980s who has moved to Ireland, tells Cricbuzz.

Local media have reported that the area will go for real estate development. The basic price for the land has been set at 10 million euros and the highest bidder will of course be given the opportunity to develop the property.

“Clearly we are in the fight,” said Alan Lewis. Everyone, politically and personally, is shocked by the decision. We have to make sure that cricket has a future and we will do everything we can to do it. It’s a challenge at the moment, but we have the support of the cricket community and the community in general.

“For me personally, there is an emotional connection. My father took to the ground in 1950, I hit the ground in 1970 and now my daughter hit the ground in the early 2000s. It’s something close to our hearts. decision has been made. viewed in the spirit of the way it should be viewed. ”

An aerial view of the site © Cricbuzz

The club has three international cricket players (Harry Tector, Simi Singh and Curtis Campher). It has a robust youth program and more importantly it is the home of women’s cricket in the country. Cricket Ireland says it is central to its plan. “From the perspective of Cricket Ireland and national cricket, it (the plan to sell) represents a major concern for the future. It has turf wickets, which are essential to our status as a test nation,” said Warren Deutrom, CEO of the board. of board.

Most importantly, it plays a central role in the women’s program. It organizes women’s training and international competitions for women. We can say that it is home to our national women’s team. Asians playing there is an important cog in the local community. Board Chairman Ross McCollum added: “Cricket Ireland fully supports YMCA in their fight to save their ground and is actively contributing to this project where possible . ”

The YMCA CEO recently explained the move to local journalists. “The sale will allow the organization to expand its charitable activities in the disadvantaged areas of Dublin … and to innovate and dramatically increase its impact in those areas of Dublin where there is a great need for such services,” Kathryn O’Mahony was quoted as saying on the Ireland-based Cricket Europe website.

But Lewis says they will do everything they can to save the ground. Cricket Ireland has appealed to ministers and governments. Cricket Leinster (a county in Ireland) is also supporting us. We actually have great cricket plans for the ground. Unfortunately, it is now in the hands of the lawyers. We have a good team of lawyers and hopefully everything will go well. ”

The site, which has produced many internationals, is part of Cricket Ireland’s project which aims to develop 12 pitches in the country. Malahide Cricket Club and Castle Avenue are the other two famous venues in the city that host men’s matches.

Lewis explains the importance of the move to sell the YMCA land to builders. “The resources for quality cricket pitches in the country are scarce. It is considered one of the better grounds in the country. I am a member of the YMCA. They are doing an extremely commendable job, but they have fundamentally made a wrong decision. No dialogue. and it is done in a very embarrassing business manner.

“There’s so much going on there. It’s much more than cricket. Symbolically losing the green area in the middle of the city’s southern downtown location is like saying hello to Lord’s and bye bye to Oval. make sure that cricket will stay in that ground for another 100 years. ”

© Cricbuzz