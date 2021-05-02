Readers Answer: How and When Did Football Chants Begin? | Football

How and when did fans start singing team songs and chants at soccer games? Why don’t other sports have the same phenomenon?

Jerry Beech, Bristol

Readers answer

I remember chants that started in the early 60’s. I follow Plymouth Argyle and no one else. Argyle has always had quite a boisterous and intimidating crowd and when I went to a first division game the crowd was always pretty quiet compared to our Plymouth fans. Arsenal was like a library. Chelsea not very noisy and so on.

I remember early chants about players and local things like chants about pasties. I also remember LOTS of team fans singing Youll Never Walk Alone, which was weird on reflection. Many top-tier club fans sang YNWA with scarves raised and fans waving.

Terrace singing didn’t really become a big thing until around 1969, the skinhead era, and thousands could be heard singing, other team players mistreated and generally boisterous and up for a fight. Plymouth Argyle fans were always quite funny and sang and sang away fans. Singing and hunting almost always continued into the city center.

I would say 1967 was the start of the great singing and 1969 saw some very creative and menacing songs coming off the terraces. I was there and there are many stories of singing and hunting with battles on the terraces David

I have devoted my adult life to understanding until now and beyond writing the story of singing soccer. The very first chant was written by renowned composer and Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Edward Elgar for Wolves right Billy Malpass, entitled He Banged the Leather for the Goal. Although it was printed in the Times, it never quite captured the imagination of the terraces.

As such, credit for the first football chant to be sung on the grounds today falls to Norwich City’s On the Ball City, which was written in the late 1890s and predates the club whose fans are now singing it. It was written by Albert T Smith and originally composed for a dinner in honor of the achievements of the many football clubs in Norwich. When those clubs merged to form Norwich City in 1902, Smith came on board as a director and brought his song with him. The fans began to sing the song on the terraces and a new tradition was born. This, in turn, led to the emergence of many provincial and parish songs in honor of the places from which they came; Blaydon Races and Play Up Pompey are two well-known examples.

The switch to today’s pop-inspired chants was led by Cilla Black and the Beatles, but that’s a whole different chapter. Andrew Lawn

At the risk and hoping to drive other rescuers crazy, may I suggest it might be American and got into real football (what some of you insist on calling American football)? American colleges date back to the early 1900s and had official fight songs that students and alumni sang during games. From Bow Down to Washington (1922) to Anchors Aweigh (1906), these were played by bands and sang enthusiastically at football games and some other sports. The rivalry between bands even led to their own competition, immortalized in the classic Oscar-nominated film Drumline. Thomas1178

All they can think of in the United States is the US! USA! USA! While some of the British are quite funny and some very moving. Mudhutter

Isn’t there everywhere where a crowd of people enthusiastically support a sport? I bet the Romans had some great ones at the chariot races. What else have they done for us? TazTarr

I always enjoy hearing those chants and songs that don’t make it. Where a boy starts something with a famous tune, maybe his friends join in to keep it going, then there is nothing. A few chuckles from the surrounding fans before it’s lost forever and everyone moves on. So many brilliant works have been lost in this way. GobbyCabbage

This is an easy question. The answer is 1966, and you know what happened at Wembley that year. Chelseas Shed was born (well, sort of) and I, a teenage supporter, learned the new songs, but didn’t participate because I was way too middle class. Not even with the rhythmic clapping, also the offspring of Bobby Moore and co. And I’m still a Chelsea season ticket holder who never sings. Amfortas 1948

According to local lore, my ancient Viking ancestors later sang to the tune of cultural appropriation as Michael, Row the Boat, the following: What’s it like to have no heads, Anglo-Saxons bl0ss0m

I was very pleased with the fans of Dynamo Dresden, on their way to a match with Bayern Munich, singing We get the Bavarians from their lederhosen, their lederhosen and their lederhosen (Well, pull down the Bavarian lederhosen) to the tune of Yellow Submarine. SpoilheapSurfer

My favorite is the reaction of the (pre-wealth) Manchester City fans to Sheffield United fans singing We hate Wednesday We hate Saturday. PF77

City fans were very witty in the late 80s contest in Highbury in response to the nasty stuff about unemployment: You will never pay your mortgage. kenowl

I remember they were 5-0 once and heard them chanting 6-5! Went to win 6-5, which warmly applauded the Kop. It has become fairly standard now, but I think this was in the late 80’s / early 90’s. AlwoodleyUtd

Several groups of fans adopted famous music hall songs during Edwardian times, for example Birmingham City with Keep Right on to the End of the Road and West Ham with Bubbles. The rhythmic clapping came from the Brazilian fans in 1966. Salvecandeia

Birmingham City took over the Harry Lauders song, written in memory of his son who died during the 1956 FA Cup run after player Alex Govern sang it on the team bus on the way to the games. Coeus

It is noticeable that the melodies for many football chants are songs from the glam rock era from the early 1970s. So I’m saying it may not be when it started, but it sure is when it started. By heart: Son of my father Chicory Tip; Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep Middle of the Road; Hi Gary Glitter. In recent years, the Beach Boys sloop John B has seen a resurgence for some reason, inspiring all kinds of somber chants. MrChevette

Why don’t other sports have the same phenomenon? Some do. The teams in the Swedish (Ice) Hockey League have supporters’ clubs that publish fairly long lists of songs, which can be sung randomly or at specific times, most clearly immediately after a goal has been scored. The effect, in a packed arena during a play-off match, is above that at the English football terraces. WenlockonEdge

It’s not just football that has a few chants. As a lifelong fan of rugby league (Leeds Rhinos), I can share that my sport has always been about singing and singing. The history of singing dates back at least to the 1920s, where there are testimonies of singing at the RL Challenge Cup finals. John Devine

