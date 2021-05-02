Sports
Tennis: Osaka has ‘clay plan’ despite the defeat in Madrid
MADRID: Naomi Osaka said she has a better plan for dealing with clay after losing a second round at the Madrid Open on Sunday (May 2), losing the Japanese second seed 6-4, 3-6, 6- 1 by Karolina Muchova.
Elsewhere, two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep stopped a late fight back from Chinese Zheng Saisai to win 6-0, 6-4, but Victoria Azarenka is eliminated after pulling out of her second round match against Jessica Pegula with a back injury.
Osaka, the reigning champion of the US and Australian Open, has seven hard court titles in her career, but has never managed to take home a clay trophy.
In her first clay court event since the 2019 French Open, Osaka defeated fellow countryman Misaki Doi in the first round, but she broke away from Muchova, who will make her top 20 debut this week.
“I have a pretty positive outlook on it,” said Osaka after the game.
“I can control my attitude and how hard I fought, and for me I thought I was doing really well.
“Physically I don’t think I got tired. I just made some pretty bad decisions at really crucial moments, point by point.
“So I think I’ll learn from that, and hopefully – I don’t really want to play her on clay anymore – but maybe next time we play I’ll make better decisions.
“I’m really happy with how I was able to talk to my team after I lost and after I got off the track. I think we really have a plan now, so I think it’s good.”
Osaka offers to win a third consecutive major title at the French Open next month, but has never made it past the third round in Paris before.
“These tournaments are called warm-up tournaments and of course we all come here to win and do well at these tournaments, but I would rather go to the French instead of winning this tournament and then go downhill,” Osaka said.
Muchova beat three top 20 players, including world number one Ashleigh Barty, on her way to the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year and can now add world number two Osaka to her growing list of scalps.
“I tried to move her as much as possible,” Muchova said.
“That was the tactic. It sounds easy, but she plays very fast, so it’s not that easy on the field.
Especially in the second set she started to get very aggressive. I got back to what I did in the first set in the third set and tried moving her left, right, dropshots again, but still in a fast way. “
Muchova used a single break of service to claim the opening set before Osaka, a Madrid quarter-finalist two years ago, was 3-1 behind in the second, but rallied to win the next five games and force a decider .
Muchova regrouped and broke Osaka early in the third set, then again for a 5-1 lead, before sealing the victory in just under two hours.
The Czech meets the Greek 16th seed Maria Sakkari, who pushed Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-1 aside.
Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka also made the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Daria Kasatkina.
