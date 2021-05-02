Sunday Notes: Alex Newhook shouted to Avs





Pittsburg, California –Hi from Northern California where I’ll be covering the Avs against the San Jose Sharks for the next few days. The team is taking a flight from Denver to San Jose today, and that plane will be Avs prospect Alex Newhook. Newhook, 20, was called to the Avs by the Eagles this morning, although the Avs say he will be with the cab. However, it wouldn’t shock me if he somehow plays a game or two on this road trip. In eight games for the Eagles, Newhook had five goals and four assists. Dennis Gilbert, Jayson Megna and Jonas Johansson were also called up by the Avs and put on the taxi crew. See who is joining the taxi team! Hey, Newhook!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/KT2FQ6QEol – x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 2, 2021 The Eagles lost 5-4 to Ontario on Saturday-evening and Newhook scored twice. Sampo Ranta and Ryan Wagner also scored, while Justin Barron got two assists in the first round of 2020. Alex Newhook could definitely still be a player for the Avs in the post season, I think anyway. His skill level is very high and the fact that he had such a strong show in the eight games he played against adult men, professional players, is a great sign that he may already be able to handle playing at the NHL level. If Brandon Saad isn’t ready for the start of the playoffs, I could easily see Alex Newhook grab his spot in the lineup. Saad has been on his 2-4 week absence from injury for a week and the playoffs should start in about two weeks. Some other Avs tidbits: I hear Ryan Graves is doing well. I was a little surprised he didn’t play last night, but as always, the Avs are pretty careful about injuries. I think he will play in San Jose on Monday, but that’s just my guess and not official.

About Sam Girard: I believe he was injured from that clash on Friday night’s boards. I also believe that maybe the Avs were just saying to themselves, “You know what, let’s give him a few weeks off before the start of the playoffs and don’t risk him getting injured again. The Avs really need to get into the playoffs as healthy as possible, and taking the risk of Sam getting hurt in these latest games may not be worth the risk.

The Avs remain big favorites with the sportsbooks at this point, still a favorite to win the Stanley Cup, also with a BetMGM Colorado bonus code. The Avs remain at +500 to win the cup, although Vegas was destined for the same purpose.

Conor Timmins played very well in the last two games against the Sharks. That takes some of the pressure off of getting rid of Girard for a while.

I think two weeks for Sam is a breath of fresh air for everyone involved, right? It could have been a lot worse, the way he got into the plank legs first.

The Avalanche is 14-0-1 in the last 15 games at Ball Arena, tied for the second longest streak of home points in franchise history. LONGEST HOME POINT, FRANCHISE HISTORY 17 – Jan. Apr 20, 2019 February 6, 2003 (14-0-2-1) 15 – Mar. 10, 2021-present (14-0-1) 15 – Mar. May 3, 1995 (13-0-2) 14 – Nov. 19, 1983 Jan. 21, 1984 (11-0-3) 12 -dec. Feb 27, 1999 Feb. 3, 2000 (9-0-3-0)

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare appeared in his 500th NHL game, becoming the second French player to play in 500 NHL games. Antoine Roussel (554 games) is the other. Bellemare is the third French-born player to reach the milestone, joining Roussel and Paul MacLean (719), who was born in France but is Canadian.

Thanks to some who chipped in the Avalanche Travel Tip Jar. The more I get, the more I can cover this team along the way. There are also play-offs coming (hint, hint). It is easy to donate click here.

I expect Philipp Grubauer to start Monday’s game against the Sharks here. However, keep in mind: Jared Bednar no longer provides line-up information on game days. We’ll have to wait for the line-up sheet to come out for the games to know now.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos