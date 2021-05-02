Hamilton vs. Verstappen gets better with every race

It wasn’t a classic by any means, but the Portuguese Grand Prix confirmed two things we’ve suspected for a while: Mercedes and Red Bull are incredibly closely matched, and the Hamilton-Verstappen battle has the potential to be a box to be. office rivalry.

The margin of Hamilton’s 29-second win is misleading, masking the fact that he had to pass both Verstappen and Bottas to win the race, and the battle for the fastest lap that Verstappen and Bottas fell back after making late pit stops for fresh tires, shone over the fight for the fastest lap.

Hamilton’s championship lead over Verstappen is just eight points after three races. It’s fair to assume we’ll see a lot more fights between them this season.

To see the mutual respect of Hamilton-Verstappen

We are spoiled by some of the action on the track this year.

While the second half of the race was pretty boring, it was the third time in three races that we saw Hamilton and Verstappen go wheel to wheel on the track and the third time it passed without incident.

They competed for victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix. There was contact in the first corner at Imola, but nothing malicious – Verstappen seized Hamilton’s lead with an aggressive but fair move that forced the world champion over the curbs. Just the kind of move you need to attract a driver of Hamilton’s skill.

At Portimao we got to see two overtaking actions – one from one driver to the other. Verstappen caught Hamilton taking a nap at the restart of the Safety Car and turned into turn 1.

Hamilton explained what happened, saying, “ I naturally focused on Valtteri and literally for a split second I looked in my mirror to see where Max was, and in that split second Valtteri went at that moment, so i lost. against Valtteri. So that wasn’t great. ‘

Hamilton laughed and added, “Then I was in Valtteri’s drag and he was about to retreat, so I pulled back and gave Max Valtteri’s drag, and I was like ‘you idiot’ to myself!”

Hamilton was not too irritated at himself, took advantage of a mistake by Verstappen in the series of corners that led to the long straight and took the position around the outside a few laps later.

Verstappen said the mistake came from trying to pressure Bottas up front.

“I tried to attack Valtteri, but I couldn’t get close enough all the time in those last two corners and running to the straight,” said Verstappen. “Pushing made me wobble a bit, but I didn’t really lose much of that, but Lewis was already super close and brought me into turn 1”.

While Hamilton, along with a few other drivers, voiced concerns about Verstappen’s aggressive style a few years ago, it is clear that mutual respect is developing between them in the heat of this championship fight. Both drivers took the opportunity to compliment each other’s racing gear at the post-race press conference.

Asked what it was like to fight Hamilton so often, Verstappen said: “Yeah, it was really cool. Especially when you race a driver, when you know you can push yourself to the limit and trust each other to race super hard. ., I always really like that.

“You can see in the three races we’ve had we haven’t really … well it’s been really close, but predictable. With Lewis I’ve never had anything like ‘oh, we’re going to crash’ or anything like that. , I always have full confidence in Lewis that we will always give each other enough space. “

Hamilton answered second and repeated what Verstappen had said.

“I agree. I think of course it just has to do with respect and I find both very, very difficult but fair.

“I think that’s what makes great racing and great drivers. We will keep it neat and sharp, but I don’t think we intend to get any closer than before.”

Bottas cannot take advantage of pole

The Valtteri Bottas fan club has to be pretty thin for members these days. Bottas’ ‘New Year, New Me’ statements at the start of each season have become something of an internet meme, and performances like this make it so hard to believe he will ever be more than the man in the best place in the world. home for the Hamilton-Verstappen title fight.

To his credit, Bottas claimed pole position on Saturday, which was the perfect way to respond to his dismal performance at Imola, where his clash with George Russell was a useful distraction from being battling a Williams used to be.

He had a strong start but meekly defended himself from Hamilton on lap 20 and then had some terrible turns after his pit stop, slipping on cold tires and allowing Verstappen to take second place. Verstappen obliged.

“Disappointing,” said Bottas of his afternoon. “If you start from pole position there is only one goal for the race and that is to win the race and that didn’t happen today so I am disappointed.

“I don’t really know why I didn’t have the pace in the first stint, it felt like everything was good starting and restarting on our part, but I could see pretty quickly in the race that we just didn’t have the pace, like Lewis and Max had, and I don’t really have an explanation. “

It seems significant that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was on Mercedes radio for the second time in a row, urging Bottas to push towards the end of the race. We rarely hear Wolff unless he congratulates a driver on a win or a championship.

It’s hard to escape the feeling that frustration is starting to creep into Mercedes management.

When asked if it was unusual to hear Wolff on the radio, Bottas said, “No, it isn’t.

“It’s been many times when he opens the radio and says something. It’s all support and shows there’s the support and passion behind it and it never hurts.”

“Obviously I always give everything I have on the track, but it’s good.”

As a measure of how bad Bottas’ start was, the Finn is fourth in the championship behind McLaren’s Lando Norris (which is also a good reflection of how good Norris has been so far). Bottas is already 38 points behind Hamilton.

Mazepin is still not improving

Haas rookie Nikita Mazepin has a terrible start to his Formula 1 career. He joined in the midst of controversy, but asked F1 fans and media outlets to judge him based on his performance on the track.

His performance is getting worse.

Mazepin finished last, almost a minute behind Nicholas Latifi, but also nearly collided with Sergio Perez when the Mexican driver was in the lead. Mazepin seemed oblivious to the situation he was in and almost turned into Perez on Turn 3. Perez locked himself in and a collision was avoided.

Perez responded by radio “F — ing idiot”, although the Mexican driver revealed that Mazepin had apologized after the race.

“It was very close, I thought he saw me. He apologized after the race,” Perez said. ‘He didn’t actually see me. I thought he did. ‘

Mazepin said: “It’s pretty simple, totally my fault with that. I got converted to a Plan C in the middle of the race – I was the only one doing a two-stop – and to be honest I expected to go. . on my own.

“I didn’t really get a warning from the team, but no apologies for it. It’s just my fault. I’ve already apologized to Checo.”

It gave Mazepin a five-second penalty – quite pointless considering how far behind the next closest car – and one point penalty on his super license.

To make matters worse for Mazepin was the performance of Haas teammate Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher got past Latifi on the final laps in the top spot of wheel-to-wheel racing we’ve seen from the young German driver. While it appears that Schumacher is making progress and learning from his mistakes, the same cannot be said for Mazepin.

It might be easy to ignore driving a rear attacker at this stage, but what’s most concerning is how rarely Mazepin drives around other cars, and yet it still seems to get itself into situations like this.