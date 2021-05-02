Dhaka Premier Cricket League starts on May 31





The tournament will be held later this month after Bangladesh’s ODI series at home against Sri Lanka The unfinished edition of last year’s Dhaka Premier League season is now scheduled to resume on May 31. However, the traditional 50-over tournament will be played in the T-20 format. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) Cricket Committee have come to the new decision after the previous plan to resume the tournament on May 6 was canceled due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 situation in the country. According to the latest decision, the competition will be held after Bangladesh’s ODI series at home against Sri Lanka later this month and it was a relief for the cricketers and clubs like BCB president Nazmul Hasan also mentioned small chances for the tournament last month. take place. CCDM Chairman Kazi Inam said in a statement on Sunday that the T20 format has been considered due to the busy international schedule and also to give the players some T20 playing time with the ICC World T20 later this year. “The CCDM with the support of the BCB plans to organize the DPL from May 31st. As decided earlier, it will be a T20 event. Given the busy international schedule and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, we believe T20 is the ideal format for the 2019-20 League, ”Inam said in a statement on Sunday. Also read: Nazmul: Resumption of DPL difficult in current Covid situation “BCB President (Nazmul) has given clear direction in these times about the importance of player safety. The board has successfully completed two tournaments this season and hosted the West Indies in Bangladesh. We will draw on these lessons and plan for the Bangabandhu DPL accordingly. We know what this competition means for the players and clubs and appreciate their support during the planning phase, ”added BCB director Inam. The Dhaka Premier League was suspended last March with cases of Covid-19 hitting the country for the first time. The season hosted the first round of matches before BCB came to a decision to suspend all forms of cricket in the country under its jurisdiction. Since then, the board and CCDM have made many plans to bring the tournament back to the field, but were rejected by the Covid-19 situation.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos