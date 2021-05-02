5 takeaways from the Blue-Gold Game 2021

The Notre Dame Football program had their Blue-Gold game on Saturday, and here are some takeaways from the event.

The Blue-Gold Spring Game may be a glorified practice game for the Notre Dame Football program, but it is a special event. It certainly doesn’t set the ones against the two or always shows the position groups that will work together.

Still, this is the closest thing to the real Notre Dame football coming well into fall, and with it comes overreaction and excitement.

The game itself was boring. The final score was 17-3, with the blue team emerging as the best. That’s a pretty low score for a Spring game, but it shouldn’t be too surprising considering most of the questions Notre Dame asks are offensive, while the defense has been some of the best in college football in recent years.

That may not sound like the most fun soccer game you’ve ever seen, but spring games should be fun. They’re about coming out and being excited about your team. They are going to enjoy some football. One thing watching a Spring game isn’t about is overreacting to small details and a day’s worth of tape on a player we haven’t seen much from Spring.

Still, there is plenty to take with you from the Spring Game. So let’s dive into everything here.