Wheeler, Snyder conquers the tennis titles

Red Lions Cooper Wheeler and Susquehannocks Andy Snyder are the 2021 York-Adams League boys tennis singles champions.

In the final on Saturday, Wheeler was the surprise winner in Class 3-A, while Snyder lived up to his billing as No. 1 in 2-A.

Wheeler competed in the 3-A tournament as the No. 3 seed, but he upset the No. 2 seed, Daniel Wu of Dallastown, in Friday’s semifinals 6-2, 6-4, before moving to No. 4 seed Jonathan Arbittier won. also from Dallastown, in the championship game, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

Arbittier had made it to the final by defeating the No. 1 seed, Parker Lando of York Suburban, in Friday’s semifinals 6-3, 7-5.

Before their last match, neither Wheeler nor Arbittier had lost a set in the tournament.

In 2-A, Snyder left little doubt about the outcome, winning each of his four tournament matches in straight sets and never losing three games in any of those sets.

In the title game, Snyder rolled past No. 2 seed Brett Laughman of Bermudian Springs, 6-1, 6-2.

In the third games, Lando defeated Wu 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in 3-A, while West York’s Matt Fuentes Susquehannocks defeated Colin Brusse 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-4 . Fuentes came in as seed # 3, while Brussels was seed # 6.

The YA doubles tournaments kick off Monday with the first and second rounds starting at 2pm, with 3-A at South Western and 2-A at Red Lion. The semifinals, finals and consolation for both classes begin Tuesday at 2 p.m. in New Oxford.

Dallastowns Wu and Arbittier are No. 1 seeds in 3-A, followed by Red Lions Wheeler and Andre Nadeau at No. 2, Northeasterns Seth Sidle and Evan Gibbs at No. 3 and South Westerns Alex Guy and Derek Cracium at No. 4.

The 2-A double seeds are Susquehannocks Snyder and Brusse at No. 1, Bermudians Laughman and Nate Edmondson at No. 2, West York’s Fuentes and Jaydon Vu at No. 3, and Hanovers Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto at No. 4.

The District 3 Boys Tennis Singles Championship starts Friday.

SOFTBALL

Central York has few softball victories: At Central, the Panthers pitched to a pair of mercy-rule nonleague softball-victories to improve to 12-2 overall. The Panthers beat James Buchanan 15-3 in five innings and Gov. Mifflin 10-0 in six innings. Against Gov. Mifflin, Central had only four basehits, but benefited from four errors by Gov. Mifflin and five walks. Morgan Toot took the win in the full game vs. James Buchanan and combined with Ava Beamesderfer on a three-hit shutout vs. Gov. Mifflin. Emma Keller had two RBI’s vs. Gov. Mifflin, while Rylee Dreyer scored two runs. Against James Buchanan, the central hitters were Keller (three hits, triple, three runs, RBI), Riley Nace (three hits, double, three runs, two RBI’s), Brynn Weigle (three hits, double, triple, two runs), Kyra Schultz (two hits, four RBI’s, run), Dreyer (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Savanna Aspey (two hits, two runs, RBI).

New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 4: At New Oxford, Alyssa Walters tripled and scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to give New Oxford its walk-off victory. Walters closed with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Kaity McNew (two hits, double, RBI, run), Jordan Hess (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Zoe Duggin (two hits, run) also excelled for New Oxford. Paige Dill threw two innings of relief without giving up an earned run to take the win. Spring Groves Olivia Lillich had three basehits and a run, while Mia Young had two basehits and one run. Trista Hershey went on to complete a game for Spring Grove, while also tripling with an RBI and a run scored.

Lampeter-Strasburg 18, West York 2 (6 innings): At West York, Lampeter-Strasburg broke it open with an eleven-run sixth inning. Dorian Ilyes (two doubles, RBI, run) and Kourtney Hartzell (two hits, RBI) led West York.

BASKETBALL

Red Lion 10, Ephrata 1: At Red Lion, Shane Guise had three hits, including a double, to go with three RBI’s in Red Lion’s nonleague-triumph. Brandon Ritchey (two hits, triple, two runs, RBI) and Jacob Earnest (two hits, double, two runs) also excelled for Red Lion. Braylon Roberts and AJ Lipscomb hit a three hitter together for the Lions. Roberts went 4 1/3 innings to take the victory, which gave way to one run. Lipscomb threw 2 2/3 hitless, shutout innings.

Bermudian Springs 16, York Catholic 0 (3 turns): At York Catholic, Dalton Reinert and Brandon Sims combined in the three innings shutout for Bermudian. Reinert (two triples, three RBI’s, three runs) and Dylan Myers (two hits, doubles, three RBI’s, two runs) led the Eagles offense.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Susquehannock 20, Dallastown 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors improved to 8-1 overall and 8-0 in the York-Adams League with the easy win. Addison Roeder (five goals, assist) and Sydney Marusko (four goals, assist) gave power to the Warriors, who are only first in the league.

South Western 18, Exeter 6: At Reiffton, Lexi Plesic had seven goals and three assists in the non-competitive win to help the Mustangs improve to 10-1.

York Catholic 18, York Catholic 4: At Berks Catholic, the Irish crossed the non-competitive win to improve to 9-1 overall.

