Sports
Wheeler, Snyder conquers the tennis titles
Red Lions Cooper Wheeler and Susquehannocks Andy Snyder are the 2021 York-Adams League boys tennis singles champions.
In the final on Saturday, Wheeler was the surprise winner in Class 3-A, while Snyder lived up to his billing as No. 1 in 2-A.
Wheeler competed in the 3-A tournament as the No. 3 seed, but he upset the No. 2 seed, Daniel Wu of Dallastown, in Friday’s semifinals 6-2, 6-4, before moving to No. 4 seed Jonathan Arbittier won. also from Dallastown, in the championship game, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
Arbittier had made it to the final by defeating the No. 1 seed, Parker Lando of York Suburban, in Friday’s semifinals 6-3, 7-5.
Before their last match, neither Wheeler nor Arbittier had lost a set in the tournament.
In 2-A, Snyder left little doubt about the outcome, winning each of his four tournament matches in straight sets and never losing three games in any of those sets.
In the title game, Snyder rolled past No. 2 seed Brett Laughman of Bermudian Springs, 6-1, 6-2.
In the third games, Lando defeated Wu 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in 3-A, while West York’s Matt Fuentes Susquehannocks defeated Colin Brusse 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-4 . Fuentes came in as seed # 3, while Brussels was seed # 6.
The YA doubles tournaments kick off Monday with the first and second rounds starting at 2pm, with 3-A at South Western and 2-A at Red Lion. The semifinals, finals and consolation for both classes begin Tuesday at 2 p.m. in New Oxford.
Dallastowns Wu and Arbittier are No. 1 seeds in 3-A, followed by Red Lions Wheeler and Andre Nadeau at No. 2, Northeasterns Seth Sidle and Evan Gibbs at No. 3 and South Westerns Alex Guy and Derek Cracium at No. 4.
The 2-A double seeds are Susquehannocks Snyder and Brusse at No. 1, Bermudians Laughman and Nate Edmondson at No. 2, West York’s Fuentes and Jaydon Vu at No. 3, and Hanovers Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto at No. 4.
The District 3 Boys Tennis Singles Championship starts Friday.
SOFTBALL
Central York has few softball victories: At Central, the Panthers pitched to a pair of mercy-rule nonleague softball-victories to improve to 12-2 overall. The Panthers beat James Buchanan 15-3 in five innings and Gov. Mifflin 10-0 in six innings. Against Gov. Mifflin, Central had only four basehits, but benefited from four errors by Gov. Mifflin and five walks. Morgan Toot took the win in the full game vs. James Buchanan and combined with Ava Beamesderfer on a three-hit shutout vs. Gov. Mifflin. Emma Keller had two RBI’s vs. Gov. Mifflin, while Rylee Dreyer scored two runs. Against James Buchanan, the central hitters were Keller (three hits, triple, three runs, RBI), Riley Nace (three hits, double, three runs, two RBI’s), Brynn Weigle (three hits, double, triple, two runs), Kyra Schultz (two hits, four RBI’s, run), Dreyer (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Savanna Aspey (two hits, two runs, RBI).
New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 4: At New Oxford, Alyssa Walters tripled and scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to give New Oxford its walk-off victory. Walters closed with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Kaity McNew (two hits, double, RBI, run), Jordan Hess (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Zoe Duggin (two hits, run) also excelled for New Oxford. Paige Dill threw two innings of relief without giving up an earned run to take the win. Spring Groves Olivia Lillich had three basehits and a run, while Mia Young had two basehits and one run. Trista Hershey went on to complete a game for Spring Grove, while also tripling with an RBI and a run scored.
Lampeter-Strasburg 18, West York 2 (6 innings): At West York, Lampeter-Strasburg broke it open with an eleven-run sixth inning. Dorian Ilyes (two doubles, RBI, run) and Kourtney Hartzell (two hits, RBI) led West York.
BASKETBALL
Red Lion 10, Ephrata 1: At Red Lion, Shane Guise had three hits, including a double, to go with three RBI’s in Red Lion’s nonleague-triumph. Brandon Ritchey (two hits, triple, two runs, RBI) and Jacob Earnest (two hits, double, two runs) also excelled for Red Lion. Braylon Roberts and AJ Lipscomb hit a three hitter together for the Lions. Roberts went 4 1/3 innings to take the victory, which gave way to one run. Lipscomb threw 2 2/3 hitless, shutout innings.
Bermudian Springs 16, York Catholic 0 (3 turns): At York Catholic, Dalton Reinert and Brandon Sims combined in the three innings shutout for Bermudian. Reinert (two triples, three RBI’s, three runs) and Dylan Myers (two hits, doubles, three RBI’s, two runs) led the Eagles offense.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Susquehannock 20, Dallastown 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors improved to 8-1 overall and 8-0 in the York-Adams League with the easy win. Addison Roeder (five goals, assist) and Sydney Marusko (four goals, assist) gave power to the Warriors, who are only first in the league.
South Western 18, Exeter 6: At Reiffton, Lexi Plesic had seven goals and three assists in the non-competitive win to help the Mustangs improve to 10-1.
York Catholic 18, York Catholic 4: At Berks Catholic, the Irish crossed the non-competitive win to improve to 9-1 overall.
Reach Steve Heiser at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]