Defense, goalkeeper Baldwin’s run to state hockey championship | Trib HSSN

Sunday May 2, 2021 | 11:01 am

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin goalkeeper Eddie Nowicki is skating the Pennsylvania Cup after beating Haverford 3-1 in the Class AA state championsip match Saturday, April 24, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin’s Trevor Belak (right) celebrates his second goal with the Highlanders bench in the Class AA State Championsip match against Haverford on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin goalkeeper Eddie Nowicki saves alongside Nelson Buys during the third period of the Class AA State Championsip match against Haverford on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin’s Trevor Belak celebrates with goalkeeper Eddie Nowicki as time passes in the Class AA State Championsip match against Haverford on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin players celebrate Trevor Belak’s second goal in the third period of the Class AA State Championsip match against Haverford on April 24 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin’s Trevor Belak works against the boards in the AA State Championsip class against Haverford on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin’s Logan Picchi celebrates his goal with Carson Kress in the Class AA State Championsip match against Haverford on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin’s Logan Picchi celebrates his winning goal alongside Haverford’s Nate Rabadam in the Class AA State Championsip match Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin’s Logan Picchi scores the winning goal alongside Haverford’s Nate Rabadam in the Class AA State Championsip match Saturday, April 24, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Baldwin’s Trevor Belak (right) celebrates his first goal with Nelson Buys and Logan Picchi in the Class AA State Championsip match against Haverford on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Baldwin’s varsity hockey team recently concluded a great two-year run with a performance at the state championship game at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

The Highlanders reached the final by winning the PIHL Class 2A Penguins Cup with a 2-0 win over Franklin Regional on April 20.

Baldwin then skated past the Haverford Fords, 4-1, in the state championship game to finish with a record of 21-1 – after posting a 19-1 score in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

With the impressive victory against Flyers Cup and ICSHL winner Haverford, the Highlanders were able to finish the run that was cut short in the PIHL final last year.

“I am very proud of the boys. They were focused on our team goals, ”said Baldwin coach Justin Glock.

“Like every high school hockey team in Pennsylvania, we’ve tackled pandemic obstacles by staying healthy and winning hockey games. It was not a normal season for the second year in a row. So it’s an incredible achievement for the team to return to the Pens Cup and win in the end.

“Everyone on the team plays an important role, be it on the ground, off the ice or in a game. We needed everyone focused on the same goal, and we’ve had that this year. Our team doesn’t care who scores, as long as we win. “

The Highlanders won, and often won. They started the season with 14 consecutive wins in a period from November 2 to March 8, ending it with a winning streak of seven games.

“They have been super well coached and we couldn’t solve their goalkeeper,” said Haverford coach John Povey. “They play an incredible team defense, they block shots and stop all second shots, and their goalkeeper is really good. If they all buy in, that’s a recipe for success. “

Indeed, one of the Purple & White catalysts this year was junior goalkeeper Eddie Nowicki, who only allowed 20 goals in the regular season (in 18 games) and four postseason scores (in four games).

“Obviously, I’m super excited about winning the Pens Cup (and state title),” said Nowicki. “This is something I will remember for the rest of my life. It was a really great experience and I am super happy to have been there with this group of guys.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better from my team. They had to play solid games for me to win. They did a great job of tying sticks in the front and making sure I could see all the shots and clean up rebounds in front of me. “

Nowicki posted a 17-1 record for the regular season with an average of 1.12 goals conceded and a save percentage of .960. He was 3-0 in the PIHL playoffs with a GAA of 1.00 and a serve of 0.961, finishing the year with six shutouts. He also conceded only one goal in eight games. In total he registered 598 shots out of 622 shots.

“Eddie has been incredible all season,” said Glock. “First of all, he is a mature and humble person, given all his talent. His teammates love him and that’s because he makes us all look good. His statistics speak for themselves. He had five shutouts in the regular season and was fantastic in the playoffs.

‘Eddie is really a special player. He always seems to be big in the playoffs. It just seems to be ‘on’ in every game. He made some incredible saves (against Haverford). He is one of the best goalkeepers in the western part of the state. “

Nowicki turned 29 shots back against Franklin Regional to record his sixth shutout. Against Haverford, he gave up one goal in a power play and stopped 27 of the 28 shots.

Baldwin junior defender Trevor Belak registered two goals and one assist against Haverford, and was complemented offensively by attackers Logan Picchi and Keith Reed with one goal each. Picchi’s turned out to be the game winner.

Defenders Nelson Buys and Lorenzo Shipley, forward Carson Kress and Belak were given assists.

Against Franklin Regional, senior forward Zach Borman cut in the game-winning goal on an assist from Buys. Kress scored an insurance goal.

Through it all, Nowicki was flanked by a strong defensive corps led by senior Robbie Aranos, Buys, Belak and Shipley.

“This team has been playing in close games all year round and has a knack for finding ways to win,” said Glock. “I emphasized to them that they will always face setbacks in the playoffs and these kids embraced it and found ways to win games.

“Penn-Trafford, Thomas Jefferson and Franklin Regional have given us everything we can handle. Haverford has a lot of team speed and convincingly beat all of their (previous) playoff opponents. It is a credit to this team that they have been able to absorb and apply information in the playoffs to allow us to beat formidable opponents. “

Led by Reed, forward Dom Trimbur and Belak, Baldwin finished this season with an overall score advantage of 103-24. The Highlanders won the Penguins Cup in 1975, 1982, 1988 and 2021, as well as the PIHL Division II title in 2014 and state crowns in 1975, 1988 and 2021.

Reed’s goal at the end of this year’s championship game was his fourth from the playoffs and 27th overall. Reed has been playing hockey since he was 3; he was a fourth-year varsity player and team captain this season.

“Keith was a great captain and did everything the coaches could have asked for,” said Glock. “He scored some big goals throughout the year, especially in the play-offs. It was cool to see how he ended up putting the icing on the cake for our team. “

Baldwin would have played Latrobe for the PIHL Class AA Championship in 2020 had the final not been canceled due to the closure of Covid-19.

Could the Highlanders possibly merge another championship season in 2021-22?

While there are seven major seniors on the 2020-21 varsity roster, there are also 11 juniors, seven sophomores, and a freshman.

