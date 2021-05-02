SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Womens Super Series T20





SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Games, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update from Women’s Super Series T20 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women. They will play against each other for the first time in this season of the Womens Super Series T20. SCO-W vs TYP-W Womens Super Series T20 Match 1 Details: In the first T20 match of the Womens Super Series T20, Scorchers Women face Typhoons Women at 3rd May at the Leinster Cricket Club Ground. This match starts at 6:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and Cricket addict website. SCO-W vs TYP-W Womens Super Series T20 Match 1 Preview: The only T20 match between Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women will be played on 3rd May at the Leinster Cricket Club Ground. Prior to the T20 match, Scorchers Women and Typhoons Women played two ODD matches against each other, Scorchers Women both won against Typhoons Women. Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz and Sophie MacMahon are the main players from the Scorchers Women side, while Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Celeste Raack and Orla Prendergast are the main players from the Typhoons Women side. SCO-W vs TYP-W Women’s Super Series T20 Match 1 Weather Report: It is expected that the temperature on the match day will fluctuate around 11C with a humidity of 73% and a wind speed of 37 km / h. There is an 82% chance of precipitation during the game. SCO-W vs TYP-W Womens Super Series T20 Match 1 Pitch Report: The surface on the Leinster Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one, which is suitable for both hitters and bowlers and is expected to remain the same for this game. Average 1st score innings: AFTER Chasing Team Record: AFTER SCO-W vs TYP-W Women’s Super Series T20 Match 1 Injury Update: (Will be added if there is an update) SCO-W vs TYP-W Women’s Super Series T20 Match 1 Likely XIs: Scorchers Ladies: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh (World Cup), Alana Dalzell, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy Bank: Maria Kerrison, Christina Coulter Reilly, Hannah Little Typhoons Women: Celeste Raack, Amy Hunter (wk), Ava Canning, Rebecca Gough, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes Bank: Freya Sargent, Mary Waldron, Zara Craig SCO-W vs TYP-W Top Dream11 Prediction Picks and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Gaby Lewis is a righthanded lead-off hitter for Scorchers Women who opens the innings for them. She has hit 154 runs in the last two ODD games. Sophie McMahon is a right-handed batter and right arm medium pacer from Scorchers Women. She has scored 82 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the last two ODD matches. Celeste rack is the captain of Typhoons Women who can contribute with both bat and ball for them. She has hit 63 runs in the last two ODD games. Laura Delany is a right-handed hitter of Typhoons Women who throws an average pace for them with the right arm. SCO-W vs TYP-W Womens Super Series T20 Match 1 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Gaby Lewis, Celeste Raack Vice captain Laura Delany, Sophie McMahon Recommended to Play XI No.1 for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Shauna Kavanagh Hitters Gaby Lewis (C), Laura Delany (VC), Lara Maritz, Rebecca Stokell Allrounders Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast Bowlers Georgina Dempsey, Hannah Little, Alana Dalzell Recommended to Play XI No.1 for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Shauna Kavanagh Hitters Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Lara Maritz, Rebecca Stokell Allrounders Sophie MacMahon (VC), Celeste Raack (C), Orla Prendergast Bowlers Georgina Dempsey, Hannah Little, Alana Dalzell SCO-W vs TYP-W Womens Super Series T20 Match 1 Expert Advice: Gaby Lewis will be a safe captain for the small class. Leah Paul and Rachel Delaney are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3. SCO-W vs TYP-W Womens Super Series T20 Match 1 Likely Winner: Scorchers Women are expected to win this match.







