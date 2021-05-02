Gamecocks tired of group of five upset





South Carolina football should be tired of the upset of the G5. The South Carolina football season is still four months away, but that hasn’t stopped writers and analysts from making their best guesses about the outcome of the Gamecocks’ first campaign led by new head coach Shane Beamer. Most pair the schedule to finish a bit better than last season, falling somewhere in the four to six win range. ESPN released its FPI projections, setting the team a 5-7 overall record, winning just two games in SEC play. However, the site lets South Carolina win three of the conference’s four matchups, with the only loss coming to perennial playoff contender Clemson. The projections predict that the Gamecocks will avoid an upset at the hands of Group of Five opponents Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy, which will be key if the program wants to return to a bowl game. Saturday Down South doesn’t think it will get cut and dry like this, though. They pinned the Gamecocks as one of the five potential G5 disruptions in the SEC next season, with the loss at the hands of the Trojans. Here’s what SDS had to say about the matchup. Don’t sleep over this… Troy is No. 2 in America in percentage of recurring defensive production from a group that top 1/3 in FBS last year… Of course, Troy has a different kind of challenge ahead. Kevin Harris. If MarShawn Lloyd is able to fully recover, the Gamecocks may not need to have the passing game … Don’t rule out the possibility of an embarrassing loss like this early in the Beamer era. The idea behind the upset stems from Troy’s recurring defense talent, and a prediction that the Gamecocks’ attack could struggle under the new coordinator. It’s a legitimate concern, as South Carolina has finished 99th or worse in scoring four of the past five seasons. Combine that with the fact that the team will have a fresh face below center, a new attack plan, and limited playmakers on a wide receiver, and it’s not hard to see the unit start slow. And Troy has been known to provoke these disruptions. The Trojans conquered Nebraska in 2018 and LSU in 2017, with both games coming. They also nearly knocked out a Clemson team in 2016 that won a national championship and lost 30-24. Fortunately for the Gamecocks, this isn’t the same Troy team from years ago. Last season, the Trojans went 5-6 without playing a Power Five schedule. They too struggled to get points on the board and suffered their second straight losing record under head coach Chip Lindsey. Although the Gamecocks lost their last match with a Group of Five school, a 2019 loss to Appalachian State, they usually take care of things. The team has won 16 out of 18 games against G5 programs in the past decade and will aim to keep that trend alive in 2021. South Carolina has also defeated Troy in each of their three all-time matchups, averaging 43-17. The Gamecocks will do their best to stay off this list at the end of the season, but the potential for the upset still looms. In 2021, there will be no ‘gimmes’ for Shane Beamer and Co.

