Boston University earns Patriot League women’s tennis title (5.2.21)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Boston University Terriers women’s tennis team claimed the Patriot League Womens Tennis Championship title for the fifth time in eight seasons with a 4-3 win over No. 3 Navy in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday afternoon. The top-seeded Terriers received the Leagues’ automatic bid for the NCAA Womens Tennis Championship. The team will learn about their opponent on Monday, May 3 at the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 6 p.m. on NCAA.com. The midshipmen took the doubles with wins on lanes one and three with scores of 6-3 and 6-4 respectively. Boston’s Kaitlin Tan tied the score at 1-1 when she beat Kacey Moore 6-1, 6-3 on number 2 singles. Navys Samantha Johns gave the team a 2-1 lead with a 6-3, 6-0 victory on lane six. Terriers Erica Di Battista tied the score at 2-2 with a 6-2, 6-4 track three win over Meghana Komarraju. Victoria Carlston gave BU a 3-2 lead when she beat Jillian Taggart 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 in singles. Lily Burchell sealed the victory for Boston with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory on lane five against Katreina Corpuz. Tan was named Championship MVP for her performance. No. 1 Boston University 4, No. 3 Navy 3

Double (Order of finishing: 1, 3)

1. Miranda Deng / Jillian Taggart (Marine) defeats. Lily Burchell / Emily Kim (Boston): 6-3

2. Katreina Corpuz / Meghana Komarraju (Marine) vs. Victoria Carlsten / Erica DiBattista (Boston): 4-5 unfinished

3. Samantha Johns / Kacey Moore (Navy) defeats. Kaitlin Tan / Shelly Yaloz (Boston): 6-4 Singles (Order of finishing: 2, 6, 3, 1, 4, 5)

1. Victoria Carlsten (Boston) def. Jillian Taggart (navy): 6-4, 7-5

2. Kaitlin Tan (Boston) defeats. Kacey Moore (Navy): 6-1, 6-3

3. Erica Di Battista (Boston) def. Meghana Komarraju (navy): 6-2, 6-4

Miranda Deng (Navy) def. Emily Kim (Boston): 7-5, 3-4, retired

Lily Burchell (Boston) def. Katreina Corpuz (navy): 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

Samantha Johns (Navy) def. Katya Martens (Boston): 6-3, 6-0 ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, constantly demonstrating that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Leagues is achieved while affiliated institutions remain committed to the foundational principle of admitting and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education

