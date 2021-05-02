AJ Pollock and Matt Beaty combine for 15 RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers break out

MILWAUKEE – AJ Pollock drove eight runs and Matt Beaty drove seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a surprise power show that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-4 over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Pollock homered twice and doubled while Beaty hit 4 of 6 and scored three runs. Their slams came against Alec Bettinger, who gave up 11 runs in his big league-debut after never pitching above Double-A.

“I think it was just a good day for the offense,” Pollock said on the post-game broadcast. “I was at seven (in the order), so that means I had to get up in that first inning, we had a lot of good at-bats. There were a few walks, a few hits, and then we had some big wins .

“So it was really good to win a team and detonate the attack like that.”

This was the first time in franchise history that the Dodgers had two players with at least seven RBIs in the same game. The last time it happened for an MLB team was on August 22, 2007, when Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez each had seven RBIs for the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 burst of the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s a weird game,” Pollock said. “We’ve had a few days where maybe one or two balls fall in, instead of aligning, and maybe things start to roll. But we know we have a really, really good attack. show up on the baseball field. “

The last time two Dodgers hit grand slams in the same game was when Adrian Beltre and Shawn Green did it in a 12-3 win over the Florida Marlins on May 21, 2000.

“It’s just confidence. As the at-bats start to build, you start to have more success and you gain confidence,” Beaty said. “You feel good in the box, you feel at ease.”

They certainly felt that on Sunday, as they saved the series final after dropping the first three games.

“That was a lot of fun,” Beaty said. “We started pretty early today. Really good at bats, getting people on the base and getting them over it. It was a lot of fun.”

Pollock’s eight RBIs matched the highest single-game total of all players in American Family Field history, which opened in April 2001 as Miller Park. He shares the record with Josh Willingham (2009) and Yasmani Grandal (2015). All three did it as visiting players.

“It’s been a process. Every day when I show up I feel like I have a good plan, and I’m in a good place, good positions to hit,” said Pollock. “Sometimes it works, and sometimes you feel good, but it’s just not there. You have to trust it and keep putting yourself in positions to do some damage to the record.”

Chris Taylor scored five runs and went 3 for 3 for the Dodgers.

“A day like this is always welcome,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Even starting before the game, the mojo, the energy, guys had a good time, and it certainly carried over.”

Jacob Nottingham hit two homers for the Brewers, who brought him back from Seattle earlier in the day. The Mariners had claimed Nottingham waivers from the Brewers last week.

Julio Urias (4-0), who gave up one run and four hits in seven innings. He hit 10 out and didn’t walk.

The Brewers attempted to win a series of four games from the Dodgers for the second time. Milwaukee recorded a four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in May 2012.

But in a matchup with two decimated rosters – these two teams collectively have 27 players on the injured player list – the Brewers ran out of healthy proven pitchers.

“It was snowballing,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell. “It didn’t go well, but we’re going to move on to the next day.”

Pollock hit a slam in the first inning, a three-run homer off Jordan Zimmermann in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth. Beaty had an RBI infield hit in the first, a slam in the second, and a two-run single in the fourth.

Bettinger (0-1) gave up 11 runs on 11 hits and two walks in four innings. He hit a batter and didn’t hit out – he did, however, Dodgers star Mookie Betts stopped in all three at-bats.

The 25-year-old right-wing almost escaped with a winless first. But with two on and two outs, he hit Taylor with a pitch to load the bases and Beatty followed with an infield-hit that scored a run and Pollock’s grand slam over the wall in midfield gave the Dodgers a 5-0 lead .

Gambling again and two on and two outs in the second when Taylor reached on an infield-hit and Beaty produced the Dodgers’ second grand slam by sending a drive over the outstretched arm of a jumping Avisail Garcia into right field.

“We played a good series here,” said Counsell. “You take three of the Dodgers’ four, that’s a good run.”

A bit of positive news for the Brewers on a bad day in the baseball field was in terms of injuries. Outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain are expected to return to action in the upcoming series in Philadelphia. Baseball operations president David Stearns said it is possible they could be ready Monday. Yelich has not played since April 11 due to low back strain. Cain is recovering from a left wing quad strain and last played on April 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.