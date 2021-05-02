Sports
Another youngster who played cricket without wearing a mask refused bail
After recently denying bail without a mask to a 20-year-old who plays cricket in the Don Taki area without a mask, a hearing court rejected bail for another youth section of the same group, noting in its order that the applicants’ action from the local authority to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This young man reportedly twisted the arm of the officer who asked them to take action for not wearing a mask, causing the police officer to fracture. The court also noted that he used criminal violence to dissuade an official from doing his job.
It said that even if released under strict conditions, it will pose a serious threat to the general public in general as he does not follow the guidelines issued by the authority in this pandemic situation in the state and the United States. land increases.
Additional sessions Judge AM Khan said that in such a pandemic situation he would play cricket with other boys in violation of the guidelines … this in itself is sufficient to state that he was forming an illegal gathering with others with the common goal of the law in hand. It said its actions should be taken seriously as the entire government apparatus, including the police, has sought to contain the threat from COVID-19 and the action on its part defeats their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
The court said that in reviewing the rising cases of COVID-19, it is the duty of every citizen to cooperate with both the police and the local government by adhering to the SOP and government guidelines to mitigate the pandemic. to control. It added that the accused’s act contradicts this.
In his request for bail, the applicant Asif Narpali had alleged that he was wrongfully involved and made a scapegoat to save another. He had also demanded bail over the rising pandemic.
