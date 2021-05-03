Hockey: Shello hopes to shine with juniors after seniors’ performance





PETALING JAYA: Hockey player Shello Silverious has been compared to a Duracell Bunny for his energetic performance in the International Test Series against Japan and Great Britain April 17-22. Coach A. Arulselvaraj’s name came as no surprise as the 21-year-old midfielder was one of the hardest working players on the field. Malaysia lost all matches, but Shello has promised to keep up with his work pace. The Sabahan, who had only competed in the Razak Cup and Malaysia Hockey League before the friendlies, says he does extra physical activities to keep himself fit, especially during times when competitions were scarce. We haven’t had many games. So to compensate for that, I work hard to keep my fitness up. I’m also on a strict diet, said Shello, who also tracks teams’ progress in the FIH Pro League. I do a lot of cardio work, like running at home on the treadmill, which really added to my game fitness. I’m not a big player so I know I have to rely on my stamina to succeed in the game. Shello is now part of the national junior team preparing for the Junior Asia Cup in Bangladesh in July and is looking to reap the rewards of playing with the senior team. It’s great that I got the chance to play with the seniors against Japan and Great Britain. It was a good experience, said Shello, who has been with the junior team since 2017 We were beaten, but I learned a lot from these games, and I want to bring that experience to the junior team. Shello shot to fame as captain of Malaysia to third place in the under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup with six nations in 2019. He also helped Malaysia win gold in indoor hockey at the SEA Games in the Philippines two years ago.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos