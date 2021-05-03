Full list of members of the committees of health care providers of national sports federations – The Sun Nigeria





The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, announced the dissolution of 31 national sports federations in Abuja on Friday. The minister also immediately announced the creation of temporary committees to oversee federations on their boards until elections. Following is the full list of members of the caretaker committees: 1. NIGERIA AQUATIC FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Babatunde Fatai Williams President

2 Onyeacholom Stephen Augustus Member

3 Sani Mohammed General Secretary 2. ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA NAME DESIGNATION

1 Olamide George Chairman

2 Maria Wophill member

3 Adisa A. Beyioku Secretary General 3. NIGERIA BATHMINTONFEDERATION NAME DESIGNATION

1 Francis Orbih Chairman

2 Olumide Bamiduro member

3 Victor Osuoha Secretary General 4. BASKETBALL FEDERATION OF NIGERIA NAME DESIGNATION

1 Musa Kida chairman

2 Prof. Florence B. Adeyanju Member

3 Afolabi Olabisi Omobola Secretary-General 5. NIGERIA BOXING FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 General Joseph Ayeni (OTO) Chairman

2 Ms Uche Julie Netufo Member

3 Obot Uko Secretary-General Monday 6. NIGERIA CHESS FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION 1 DIG. Sani Muhammed Chairman

2 Bode Durotoye member

3 Akinyele Dapo Secretary General 7. NIGERIA CRICKET FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Prof. Yahaya Adam Ukwanya Chairman

2 Prof. Mariamn Suleiman Member

3 Taiwo Oriss Secretary General 8. BICYCLE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA NAME DESIGNATION

1 G. Massari Chairman

2 Mohammed Bashir member

3 Shammah Makpa Secretary General 9. DARTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Abubakar Gaiya Haruna Chairman

2 Rita Oyoku Nwaeke member

3 Etim Udokang Secretary General 10. NIGERIA DEAF SPORT FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Alh. U. Nahuche Chairman

2 Ogundele Olusola Foluke member

3 Agbabiaka Lukman Secretary General 11. FIVE FEDERATIONS OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Abubakar A. Dangaladima President

2 Sheba Victoria Jefferson Member

3 Salisu Mamman Secretary General 12. NIGERIA GOLF EDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Olagunsoye Oyinlola Chairman

2 Dr. Patrick Uwagbale member

3 Almu Umar Lambu Secretary General 13. GYMNASTICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA NAME DESIGNATION

1. Kelvin Erhurnwunse Chairman

2 Moyosore Ogunseinde member

3 Davies Oludare Secretary General 14. NIGERIA HANDBALL FEDERATION NAME DESIGNATION

1 Samuel Ocheho Chairman

2 Halima Banjeminia member

3 Muhammed Maigidansama General Secretary 15. NIGERIA HOCKEY FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Sen Abdul Ningi Chairman

2 Dr Success Anyanwu member

3 Rita Mosindi Secretary General 16. NIGERIA JUDO FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Brig. Gene. ZL Abubakar Chairman

2 Prof. AO De-Souza member

3 Monica Otumola Secretary General 17. KARATE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Silas Agara Chairman

2 Dare Jegede member

3 Adamu Maikano Secretary General 18. NIGERIA KICKBOXING FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Yakubu Abubakar Chairman

2 Dr. (Ms) Uwaoma Ifeyinwa A member

3 Ademisoro Oluwasegun Secretary General 19 NIGERIA WUSHU KUNGFU FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Adewunmi Adekunle Chairman

2 Amaefule Kathleen Chimezien Member

3 Abbas Wosilat Secretary General 20. NIGERIA ROWING, CANOEING & YATCHING FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 RA Porbeni Festus President

2 Ayorinde Oluwafemi member

3 Olubunmi Oluode Secretary General 21. NIGERIA RUGBY FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1. Iyorcha Grace Chairman

2 Ntisien Williams member

3 James Eakyns Secretary General 22. NIGERIA SCRABBLE FEDERATION NAME DESIGNATION

1. Suleiman Garba Gora Chairman

2 Aka Olabotoke member

3 Abimbola Adesiyan Secretary General 23. NIGERIA SHOOTING FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

May 1. Gene. Johnny Hamakim Chairman

2 Group Cpt. Rahinato Garba member

3 Akanmu Olusoji Secretary General 24. NIGERIA SQUASH FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Oyerinde Oyeyemi Adeboye Chairman

2 Uba Uchenna Chukwudi member

3 Evelyn Fabunmi Secretary General 25. NIGERIA TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION NAME DESIGNATION

1. Tikon Ishaku Chairman

2 Oladapo Olabanji member

3 Asiegbu Chimezie Secretary General 26. NIGERIA TAEKWONDO FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Mrs. Margaret Binga, Chairman

2 Chika Chukwumerije Member

3 Kabir Yusuf Secretary General 27. NIGERIA TENNIS FEDERATION

NAME DESIGNATION

1 Akindoju Ifedayo Olaloye Chairman

2 Prof. Osaretin Aigbovo Member

3 Abulude John Oludayo Secretary General 28. NIGERIA TRADITIONAL SPORTS FEDERATION NAME DESIGNATION

1 Usman Musa Chairman

2 Bamdele B. Funke member

3 Libata Ahmed Abdullahi Secretary General 29. NIGERIA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION NAME DESIGNATION

1 Musa Nimrod chairman

2 Habu Gumel member

3 Danger to the Secretary General 30. NIGERIA WEIGHTLIFTING FEDERATION NAME DESIGNATION

1 Tonobok Ojuru Okowa Chairman

2 Laurence Iquaibom member

3 Mariam Akande Secretary General 31. NIGERIA WRESTEL FEDERATIONS NAME DESIGNATION

1 Daniel Igali President

2 Damiam Ohaike member

3 Patrick Abobi Secretary General

(IN)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos