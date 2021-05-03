Game Recap: Twins 13, Royals 4 – Minnesota Twins – Articles – Homepage





The Twins exploded in the third inning and tackled more in the sixth to win the set of three games against the division that faced Royals. Check out today’s game summary for a dive into the day’s events. Image courtesy of David Berding-USA TODAY Sports Box Score

Berros: 6.0 IP, 6H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9K

Home runs: Simmons (1), Garver (5), Kirlloff (4)

Top 3 WPA: Simmons .195, Berros .132, Arraez .097

Profit Chance Card (via FanGraphs):

Berros struggles through six

I am tough against Berros, but given the expectations we have for him and with a pillow of seven runs in the third inning, Id calls today a disappointment. Berros drove through three, as he had struckout five consecutive Royals and needed only 34 pitches (80% strike percentage). Then came the extended delay thanks to an offensive blast by the Twins and Berros couldn’t regain the efficiency and rhythm he had. Twins Dailys own John Bonnes and Nick Nelson hit the nail on the head with their comments about the 26-year-old rightie and, in my opinion, this is what put his ceiling below that of an ace or even a true # 1 starter on a team that should compete for a World Series. Specifically in innings four and five, where he gave up four earned runs, he consistently trailed batters and ran two and three balls throwing strikes with only a 56% clip. Twins Offense benefits from Royals Miscues

Good things happen when you hit the ball hard and the Twins made a LOT of that today 10 of the top 12 hardest hit balls on the day. In addition to Hunter Doziers’ back-to-back errors in the third inning, the Twins had multiple line drives to the outfield that are not technically errors, but were misjudged and landed for extra bases. Even on Doziers’ first error, Josh Donaldson’s speed was 96.7 mph on the hit ball, making it very difficult to handle, despite being hit directly by third basemen. Perhaps the best development of the day (and the weekend) is that Mitch Garver is starting to warm up, as Twins Daily’s own Andrew Gebo put it. In addition to hitting his 5th homerun of the season today, he had score speeds of 97.3, 107.2 and 108.5 today with 2-for-4. Okay, maybe this is the best development of the weekend … KIRILLOFF HAS ARRIVED. The rookie undoubtedly hit another homerun in the bottom of the 8th inning. He ended the weekend with four home runs and nine RBIs. Twins win their first series since April 5-7 in Detroit

It’s been a tough month for the Twins, especially given the World Series expectations the organization, fans, local and national media had for the club as the season started. Despite being turned upside down on Saturday, it’s encouraging to see the attack begin to click with 84% of the season ahead. Interview after the game Bullpen usage spreadsheet

click here to see bullpen usage in the past five days (opens a Google spreadsheet)











