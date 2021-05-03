Sports
Bourne Cricket Club beats Sleaford in the Lincolnshire Premier League
Bourne achieved back-to-back victories in the Lincolnshire Premier League with a solid 85-run success at Sleaford at Abbey Lawn on Saturday.
New hire Ben Wright scored the highest score with 68, while Pete Morgan hit a second consecutive half century as the duo produced a ton of partnership to help Bourne place a challenging 256-8 after hitting first.
They then dismissed Sleaford for 171 in response as Jack Berry claimed an impressive four wicket swipe.
Both sides had entered the game after impressive victories on the opening day.
Bourne had convincingly defeated his neighbors Market Deeping, while Sleaford had claimed the scalp of perennial champions Bracebridge Heath.
Berry and Jordan Temple got Bourne off to a solid start as they scored 44 runs for the first wicket until the first fell for 24.
Sam Evison added a rapid-fire 21 of 24 balls before Sleaford entangled three home wickets in quick succession.
Evison was caught by Matthew Wing at Joe Peck’s bowling while Temple was out for 26 in the same way that Thomas Shorthouse insisted on giving birth to Drew Harbron.
Peck then had house skipper Courtney Kruger caught by Aayush Patel for one that left Bourne at 80-4.
However, Morgan got in the fold to join Wright and their 100-run partnership put Bourne back in control of the race.
Morgan hit five fours and two sixes in his 54 before being trapped by Scott Tite before.
Wright and Rob Dunn added 35 more runs for the sixth wicket until Sleaford took another pair of quick home wickets.
Dunn was bowled by Cameron Hall with the score at 215 and four runs later, Wright’s stumps were sent off by Harbron after an innings of 68 with eight fours and a six.
Tom Dixon and Jamie Coles then rallied again for the hosts with a quick collaboration of 34 runs for the eighth wicket.
Dixon was fired for 24 of just 15 deliveries, while Coles remained unbeaten on 16 of just 10 balls.
Peck took 3-72 from nine overs for Sleaford, who had quickly lost their first wicket in response when Shaan Patel was caught by Berry bowling Colin Cheer for eight.
Berry then left Shorthouse stumped 14 by Morgan while Wright weighed in with Aayush Patel’s vital wicket after a flyout by Evison after the opener made 34, causing Sleaford to stumble on 58-3.
Thomas Willoughby and Andy Hibberd held up stubbornly with a stand of 43 points for the fourth wicket, until Berry struck again thanks to a catch by Dunn.
Berry then had caught Oliver Burford by wicketkeeper Morgan’s third ball before bowing Wing to three when Sleaford dropped to 106-6.
Hibberd was on the following fall after a Wright catch of Cheer’s bowling for 29 before two fast wickets brought Bourne to the brink of victory.
Cameron Hall was caught by Coles at Matthew Kidd for 26 and then Dixon bowled Tite’s second ball and left Sleaford at 146-9.
Harbron and Peck’s last pair, however, remained challenging, adding 25 runs for the final wicket until the first was caught by captain Kruger at Wright to ensure Bourne’s winning start to the season continued.
Berry closed his 10 overs 4-26, while Cheer claimed 2-43 and Wright 2-23 for Bourne, who is now visiting Boston this weekend, who has yet to win any of their first two games.
